PM insists Moncur a good hire

Prime Minister Philip Davis insisted yesterday the hiring of talk show host Rodney Moncur as a contracted crime consultant in the Ministry of National Security is not a conflict of interest.

Davis also suggested that the decision to hire Moncur was made by Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who, prior to the September 2021 election, frequently served as a co-host on Moncur’s talk show.

“I see no … what’s the conflict?” Davis replied to a reporter’s question.

“What’s the conflict of interest? I don’t know that the minister of national security was being paid on the show.

“He was one of his sidekicks on the show. And he, in his vision from where he was sitting, he became better acquainted with Moncur and better acquainted with his talents and what he can do.

“And having done that, he made the decision that he is someone who can help in the fight that we are in against violent crimes.”

During a press briefing on Thursday, Office of the Prime Minister Director of Communications Latrae Rahming confirmed the hiring of Moncur, who is also a former senator.

The announcement stirred criticism in some quarters. In light of Moncur’s polarizing public persona, many questioned the purpose he would serve in the ministry.

Rahming, however, said that Moncur will act as a “violence disrupter” and will be able to “reach people ordinarily that me or [you] cannot reach”.

Davis maintained that position yesterday.

“I don’t expect to please everyone,” the prime minister said.

He added, “Any of you who would know Rodney Moncur, you know that he is the salt of the earth. He is from an area called Black Village. He understands and interacts with persons on the streets and we feel that he is a fine person, having had that voice out there, to be able to assist in de-escalating matters on the street. He lives amongst them and he is with them.”

Davis also claimed that there was no “chatter” when the Minnis administration hired Omar Archer, a controversial social media personality, who has been charged with criminal libel multiple times, as contractors registrar at the Ministry of Works in 2018.