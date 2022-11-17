PM lauds low first quarter deficit, defends govt’s travel expenditure 

The country has recorded the lowest first quarter deficit in more than ten years, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday, adding that government collected almost $60 million more in revenue in the first quarter of the budget year 2022/2023 than during the same period in the previous budget year.

Davis added that the government expects the country’s economy to grow by 3.2 percent as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Davis, who made the remarks during a contribution to the House of Assembly, credited his government’s fiscal prudence and “sound policies” for the improvement. He also contended in his contribution that the government’s plan to reduce value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent had the effect of increased spending in the local economy and therefore increased VAT revenue to government.

He explained that total revenue collected during the first quarter of this fiscal period amounted to $654.3 million, which he said is $57.8 million more than the same period in the previous fiscal year. Davis added that of the $57.8 million, revenue from VAT accounted for the $35.4 million, which he called a “significant portion”.

“We have made the point many times, and now the results prove what we have been saying. By reducing the VAT rate from 12 percent to 10 percent in January, revenues collected increased, because people had more money in their pockets to spend, and each time they spend, VAT revenue improves,” said Davis.

“We would have thought that the simple logic of how VAT works had already been demonstrated back in 2018, when the previous administration imposed a sudden hike of 60 percent in the VAT rate. This put an immediate brake on economic growth, and VAT revenues increased only marginally.

“Madam Speaker, the contractions in recurrent and capital expenditure are, as mentioned, the result of prudent fiscal management by the government.”

He said while the low deficit is notable, the country is “not as yet out of the woods”.

He noted, however, that economic activity in the first quarter is now reminiscent of activity before the country suffered the effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.

Davis also noted that the government’s expenditure on travel in the first quarter of the fiscal year already represents 28 percent of the government’s $14.9 million travel budget.

He said, however, that his travel is bearing fruit for the country.

“In my budget communication earlier in the year, I highlighted the difference between money spent on investment, and money which is expenditure,” said Davis.

“Fundamentally and ultimately, the test is whether we can show a return on that investment.

“Permit me to demonstrate what travel has yielded just in the past week. In September, I was invited by the New York Times newspaper to participate in a panel discussion in New York while I attended the UN General Assembly.

“The other two participants were the head, not the juniors, no vice, the head of the IMF; the other participant was the head of the World Bank.

That conversation sparked widespread global discussion, and is credited with a shift in the position of the World Bank. While on that panel the World Bank head was a climate denier. After that and after persons around the world heard that debate going on between myself, the managing director of the IMF and the president of the World Bank… the world bank has shifted its position.

“That’s because I was present there to do so, and was able to demonstrate to them what the truth is with climate change.”

He said that debate led to the head of the IMF seeking out Davis at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt to continue the discussion they began in New York.

“They reached out to me. And I understand from the Egyptian protocol team that they were amazed and impressed, that other countries who met with the IMF had to attend their premises. In this instance, the head of the IMF came to us,” said Davis.

“As you may have seen previously reported, the conversation led to a ground-breaking agreement in principle for the IMF to partner with The Bahamas, to develop our blue carbon market sector, and to explore swapping debt for carbon credits.”

He said these meetings have lead to The Bahamas being recognized as creating a new asset class with these carbon credits.

“We didn’t go to the IMF begging for a loan, they came to us to discuss a partnership, said Davis.

“You don’t get this kind of agreement by sitting on a Zoom call. You don’t get this kind of agreement by just sitting at home with your fingers crossed. You need to build a relationship.”

He said those travels also led to the government signing a memorandum of understanding yesterday with the African Export-Import Bank.

Criticism of government travel has grown in recent months after the prime minister led large delegations to several events this year, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda; the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Suriname; and the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

Davis’ recent trip to Bermuda, with a delegation of government officials and members of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), drew controversy.

According to the prime minister, the delegation included former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Director of Communications Latrae Rahming; PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright; PLP member Telia Saunders; Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda; Parliamentary Secretary Leon Lundy; PLP Senators Barry Griffin and Quinton Lightbourne; OPM Policy Advisor Kevin Simmons; OPM Permanent Secretary Creswell Sturrup and their aides.

While Rahming said the PLP paid for the trip, it was later revealed that the government paid for it and was reimbursed by the PLP.

The prime minister recently returned from Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, where he attended COP27.

The opposition has called on the prime minister to limit his travel and focus on issues at home, including high inflation and rising crime.