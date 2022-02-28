PM leads delegation to Belize for CARICOM meeting

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday led a delegation to Belize to attend the 33rd inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM.

Davis was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell; Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism John Pinder and Bahamas High Commissioner to CARICOM Leslia Miller-Brice.

The Office of the Prime Minister said Davis will discuss matters impacting the region including climate change, COVID-19 and regional security.

Shortly before he departed, Davis also said he intends to raise the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The session takes place today in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The delegation returns to The Bahamas on Friday, March 4.