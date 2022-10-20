PM meets with women’s groups

Prime Minister Philip Davis met with representatives from women’s groups across the country after his press secretary falsely accused them of being silent on the issue of marital rape.

Davis said Clint Watson was misinformed.

On Tuesday night, Davis met with Women United, Women Strength Association, Bahamas Urban Youth Development Centre, Everyone Counts Organization, Women Investments Group, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Erin Brown Connects.

“We discussed comments made last week by Press Secretary Clint Watson concerning their advocacy around the issue of marital rape,” Davis said.

“They understood and accepted that those comments were made in error. By the time of the meeting, the press secretary had already issued a full apology. He was misinformed about the extent of the consultation and has set the record straight.

“The attorney general has been clear that women’s groups have played an important role during the consultations, and we are grateful for their engagement.

“Marital rape is an issue that The Bahamas has been grappling with for a long time. The work to build progress on this issue and on other difficult issues requires all of society to engage in continued consultation and dialogue.”

Women United President Prodesta Moore said yesterday Watson’s apology “is not enough”.

“Unfortunately, despite his apology through his carelessness by making that statement, from the Office of the Prime Minister no less, he invalidated and damaged decades of effort by women from all walks of life to bring about this change,” Moore said in a statement.

“Therefore, his apology alone is not enough as it fails to identify the female contributors to the national dialogue that he recklessly marginalized.”

She said during her meeting with Davis, “He informed those present that Mr. Watson would be issuing an apology and he expressed his regret for the remarks, and assured us that he was aware of our work and our voices are being heard.

“The prime minister listened to the concerns that were expressed and promised greater inclusion of the women-led NGOs and stakeholders in the consultation process.

“We are pleased that the prime minister recognized the importance of the matter and that Mr. Watson apologized. Some of the women and organizations accept the same, while others do not.

“What we can say, however, is that his statement had the effect of energizing all females in support of the amendments and various organizations to come together to push even harder to bring about the necessary changes to the law as soon as possible.

“Despite the apology, they are all abuzz with ideas on how to escalate their and our collective efforts to ensure that we are all heard.

“Therefore, in keeping with the call to action provoked by Mr. Watson and the energy within the organizations that we have had contact with, we hereby renew our demand that the Davis administration immediately move to revise the Sexual Offences Act to reflect that all rape is a criminal act.”

Last Friday, Watson was asked if the Davis administration will move to criminalize marital rape.

During his response, Watson said women’s rights groups in the country are quiet on the issue.

“… The cries of the organizations are what’s missing, not the reporters who are asking the questions every week, but the people who actually protect women and work with women, silence,” he said.

Watson continued, “The groups are quiet. A lot of the activist groups and the groups that protect women, where are your voices?

“This is now when it is time to come forward and to express your concern and your view and to advocate, to present proposals of legislation, to do it.”

Watson was asked: “How much more advocacy can there be? We’ve heard this issue for the entire year …”

Watson cut the reporter off and said, “We’ve heard this issue from media representatives, reporters, not organizations.

“We’ve heard it from reporters and while that may sound loud, that is not the voice of the people, even though some people believe they are.”

But that is not accurate. Women’s rights groups, like the Bahamas Crisis Centre, Women United, Equality Bahamas, SMART Women and others, have spoken on multiple platforms on the issue.

The government drafted a bill to criminalize marital rape and has circulated it for consultation.