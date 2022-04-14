PM: NIB rate hike not now in the cards

A day after Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said he expects National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions to increase within the next year, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that “it’s not going to happen”.

Davis sought to downplay LaRoda’s comments, claiming the minister was only stating the facts from the most recent NIB actuarial report. But LaRoda was clear when he said he expected the NIB rate to increase, something that has only happened once.

“Let me say, I know what the Bahamian people are experiencing,” said Davis in a pre-recorded response sent to the media.

“These are difficult times. It would be a last resort for me to put any more burden on their backs.

“The actuaries over the last 10, 15 years have been predicting that the fund is jeopardized because of us not having raised the contributions at NIB. Recommendations that have been made since 2003, [2004], that we should raise the contributions.

“Yes, we are at that watershed moment, but I am not going to at this time put any further burden on the Bahamian people. We will see how we could be innovative and creative to ensure that we do not do or embrace such an initiative until we have brought the relief that is necessary to allow that to happen.

“The minister of state in my office was just speaking the facts as what was said in the actuary report.

“They are recommending and they are urging that we do so. As was his duty, he is bringing that report to Cabinet for us to look at and discuss it.

“We will consider it. But insofar as what my views are on it, it’s not going to happen. Not now. Not until we have brought relief to our Bahamian people and we have put to bed some of the issues that can’t make them sleep when they go to bed.”

On Tuesday, LaRoda said the 11th NIB actuarial report warned that, unless urgent steps are taken, the fund would be depleted by 2028.

He said the report recommended a rate increase of “1.5 percent to 2 percent annually, biannually for a period of time”.

When asked if the public could see a rate increase in the next year, LaRoda replied, “Yes. I will temper that by saying we have not voted on that yet but a decision is being prepared. I would not be surprised if that happens for the mere fact that we are in this unsustainable position.”

LaRoda said the matter is currently before Cabinet. But Davis’ comments indicate that it has not yet reached Cabinet.

The last NIB rate increase took effect after amendments to the National Insurance Act were introduced. The rate increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent to facilitate the addition of NIB’s unemployment benefit.

It was the first rate increase since NIB was started in 1974.

LaRoda said there is roughly $1.6 billion in the fund.

He noted that benefits paid out to clients far exceed current contributions.

NIB paid out more than $250 million in unemployment contributions and assistance, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed The Bahamas’ unemployment rate to more than 30 percent in 2020, and Hurricane Dorian, which displaced thousands of people on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

However, the government funded the majority of that money.

As a result, then-Minister of National Insurance Brensil Rolle said last year that an increase in contributions may be necessary.

Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader Chester Cooper dismissed the suggestion as a terrible and reckless idea.

Cooper, now deputy prime minister, had no comment on the issue yesterday.