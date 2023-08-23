PM offers contradictory views on abortion in cases of rape

Prime Minister Philip Davis provided contradictory responses when asked yesterday whether the government would consider changing the law on abortion to permit abortions in cases of rape, stating in one instance that the law is clear and abortion is illegal, and in the other instance telling reporters that it’s a “medical matter” and a “personal choice”.

Davis made the comments yesterday evening when asked about the abortion issue in light of an incident that resulted in a 40-year-old woman being charged with aggravated causing harm for the purpose of an abortion and

performing an illegal abortion in relation to an alleged abortion procured for her 11-year-old daughter.

When asked if the government is considering amending the law for abortion in instances of rape, the prime minister responded, “To achieve what? The laws are on the books. Abortion is still a crime; rape is still a crime, and carrying very hefty, hefty penalties. I mean, I don’t know what instance that you think, or what other mischief that the law does not cover in respect to what you asked.

“The laws are on the book. It’s heinous; the penalties are stiff and once the laws are applied, at the moment, I don’t see a need for any amendment because the laws are in place. That’s why persons involved were able to be charged.”

When pressed on the matter of abortion in cases of rape, Davis then described it as a medical matter and personal choice.

“That would be a medical matter for me to consider,” he said.

“For me, where the issue of abortion is a highly emotive one, it’s a personal choice and we leave that to the persons who get impregnated. I don’t want to impose my views on a personal choice, but suffice it to say, I will support the personal choice of anyone in respect of those matters.”

Abortion is illegal in The Bahamas, and there is no exception on the books for instances where a victim of rape becomes impregnated.

However, abortion charges are rare according to Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier.

Last year, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said the issue is among those that the government intends “to confront”. At the time, Darville declined to state his position on the issue.

The Bahamas’ representative on the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Marion Bethel, has previously said that the decriminalization of abortion is among issues that need to be prioritized.

CEDAW has recommended that The Bahamas address several issues, including abortion and marital rape.

It recommended the decriminalization of abortion in all cases, and the legalization of abortion in cases of rape, incest and severe fetal impairment.

But, more than four years later, the government has made no movement on adopting this recommendation.

Abortions are permitted when the life of the mother is at risk.

But, abortions on demand are illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to section 295 of the Penal Code.

Under section 313 of the Penal Code, abortion is justifiable in circumstances where an unborn child dies while its mother is receiving a medical or surgical treatment not intended to cause an abortion, miscarriage, premature delivery or the death of the child.