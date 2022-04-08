PM: Oil drilling not on govt’s radar 

The issue of oil drilling is not on the government’s radar at the moment, Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday, adding that it is more focused on monetizing blue carbon credits.

He noted that Bahamian law allows oil drilling and extraction.

“There is, though, a policy decision that we are undergoing as we speak, because at the end of the day, climate change is real and the contributing factors to that is related to not just oil drilling but oil use,” Davis said when asked about the government’s position on oil drilling.

“And so, there has to be a distinction between drilling and extracting. There [are] mechanisms to know that you have oil and monetize the oil while it’s still in the ground. But, at the moment, we are exploring monetizing our blue carbon.

“We think that will be sufficiently monetized for us to not even look at even oil drilling. So, as I speak to you at the moment, it is not on our radar and it’s not in our contemplation. What we are pursuing right now is monetizing our blue carbon credit.

“We will see how that works. The way I see it working, the question of oil drilling or oil extraction will be supplanted by the monetization of our blue carbon.”

Davis’ comments follow the release of a new report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned that it’s “now or never” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It said a “substantial reduction” in fossil fuel use is required to achieve this goal.

The report stated that reducing greenhouse gas emissions “across the full energy sector requires major transitions, including a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use, the deployment of low-emission energy sources, switching to alternative energy carriers, and energy efficiency and conservation”.

Davis, who was elected to office on September 16, 2021, has committed to introducing measures to encourage renewable energy industries in solar, wind, wave, and ocean thermal energy.

The Davis administration has also committed to a minimum reliance on renewable energy by 30 percent by 2030.

The Bahamas has been hit by several powerful hurricanes in the last six years. Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019, causing billions of dollars in damage. More than 74 people died in the storm, with dozens more missing.