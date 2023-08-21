PM on Cabinet reshuffle: We are discussing the way forward

Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that he and his colleagues are discussing the way forward ahead of the new session of Parliament.

Following a tour of several government schools, Davis was asked if he will reshuffle his Cabinet.

“Cabinet is an institution that carries with it collective responsibility,” he responded.

“Where a person is in that Cabinet does not take away from that.

“So we have collective responsibility.

“We are just near … I call it my halfway point before we move into what I call election mode.

“We are talking together as ministers to determine how best each one of us may better serve the new way forward.”

Davis’ Cabinet is made up of 21 members.

On August 14, Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Philip Davis, prorogued Parliament.

The new session will begin on October 4.

The Office of the Prime Minister said the Davis administration will, in the new session, prioritize legislation and “policies which address the high cost of living, lift our people up, and strengthen our economic and national security”.

When Parliament was prorogued, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said Davis had further changes to announce.

Last week, the prime minister announced that Sir Cornelius will demit office and that Cynthia “Mother” Pratt will serve as the country’s next governor general effective September 1.