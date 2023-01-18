PM on de-risking: banks must focus on the common good

Prime Minister Philip Davis, in his capacity as Caribbean Community (CARICOM) chair, appealed yesterday to financial institutions to focus more on the “common good” rather than profit margins, as the region continues to suffer from de-risking.

Asked what strategies The Bahamas and other Caribbean leaders are taking to offset de-risking trends, Davis said there is very little small island nations in the region can do without appealing to those private companies to implement corporate obligations to small island developing nations.

“Part of the issue is that governments can only do so much. We can help regulate and set the stage and the atmosphere to make it profitable for banks to operate. They are all private sector entities. Unfortunately their bottom line is what they are most concerned about. The common good usually suffers because of the targeted and aggressive approach of ensuring that their profit margins rise,” he said while addressing an Atlantic Council Front Page event in Washington, DC yesterday.

“I think one of the strategies has to be to instill in the banking corporate their obligation to the common good, [because] profitability is usually tied to how well all around you are doing. And all around you can only do well if you are concerned about the common good. Our strategy is to seek to talk with the private bankers.”

The Bahamas is one of the top five nations in the region that has been adversely impacted by decreased correspondent banking relationships (CBR) over the past decade. A report compiled this year by US think tank the Atlantic Council found that there was a 41.3 percent decrease in CBR counterparties in The Bahamas between 2011 and 2020, behind only Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica.

Transaction volumes decreased by 27.8 percent over the period, however the value of transactions increased 25.4 percent.

Last year, US Congressman Patrick McHenry raised the alarm during an historic hearing at the US House Committee on Financial Services, stressing that unless the US steps in to influence those financial institutions, the region would develop deeper ties with China.

“In the Caribbean we have been talking about pooling resources. Again when you look at the size of the Caribbean, in our country we have 400,000 Bahamian citizens… if we could persuade the institutions to focus less on their profit lines and pay more attention to the common good, they will recognize that the common good will improve their profits,” Davis said yesterday.