PM on FTX: All countries face bad actors

The Bahamas cannot be blamed for the failings of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday, explaining that all countries face “bad actors” and the United States has had colossal corporate failings as well.

“What about Enron in the United States? What about those major collapses? And look at what is happening in the tech industry, we’ve started seeing some of these same tech giants falling as well,” said Davis.

“It has nothing to do with our reputation and what we do, you have bad actors.”

This country has been bombarded by negative commentary since the news broke of FTX’s liquidity crisis that led to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US, and the locally domiciled FTX Digital Markets into the hands of local provisional liquidators.

Commentary coming out of the US suggested the Bahamas government cannot be trusted to deal with the winding up of FTX Digital Markets, with some talking heads suggesting this country is not transparent with its information on the FTX matter.

Days after the collapse of FTX began, Davis addressed the House of Assembly on the FTX matter and insisted the country’s reputation would come out stronger on the other side of it.

He said on Friday while talking to reporters following the opening of the new Great Harbour Cay Airport that The Bahamas cannot be blamed for a company’s failings and the country has a regulatory regime that works and identifies bad actors.

“We have a regime to be able to identify them and get them out,” said Davis.

“And so you don’t blame the jurisdiction, you blame the bad actors, and we are ferreting out the bad actors.”

He added: “What is sad is that the FTX liquidation is not the only major, large company that went into liquidation in The Bahamas.

“We had Commodore (International Ltd.), we had Bank Ambrosiano, we had Nassau Bank and Trust. Any number of them that had a ricocheting affect.

“It’s like saying that The Bahamas is lax regulatorily. It’s not the lacking of a regulatory regime, it is that you have bad actors and bad actors all countries have.”

When asked if the country needs good public relations in light of the FTX matter and the negative commentary on The Bahamas associated with it, Davis said the government will have some answers and set the record straight.