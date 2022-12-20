News

PM on official visit to Cuba

Havana, Cuba.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is in Cuba for an official visit, his office said last night.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the visit is in response to an invitation from the Cuban government to make an official visit.

Davis, who left yesterday, is in Cuba until tomorrow.

OPM said that during the prime minister’s stay, he will meet with senior government officials of Cuba. He is also scheduled to meet with a number of senior government officials, including the ministers of science and education.

Davis is expected to thank the government and people of Cuba for their assistance during the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks will cover a wide range of issues, including shared cooperation on education, healthcare, tourism, national security, agriculture and sports, OPM said.

Chester Cooper is acting prime minister while Davis is out of the country.

