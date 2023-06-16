PM, Pintard go back and forth on national investment fund

Responding to concerns raised by Opposition Leader Michael Pintard about how the country’s natural assets will be managed under the newly established national investment fund, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the idea that Bahamian citizens would be paid dividends from the selling of blue or green carbon credits, if at all, is many years away.

During his budget debate contribution, Pintard said, “There is a raging debate around this whole issue of natural resources, but in particular there’s tremendous confusion about the move from the sovereign wealth fund to the new investment instrument being used to manage the proceeds from natural resources.”

Last year, the government passed the National Investment Funds Act, which replaced the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, 2016. It established national investment funds, for the purpose of advancing the blue, green and orange economies of The Bahamas.

“Unfortunately, the populous of voices out there have sort of skewed this question of a sovereign wealth fund. If you go to the genesis of this, it is basically where major oil findings in these small jurisdictions, with populations less than one million …where there have been major oil finds, they developed that to find a way not just to give back to people, but to invest on behalf of the country. It’s designed to assist the country in meeting its obligations to its citizenry. That does not necessarily mean that you get a dividend from a sovereign wealth fund. It will be many years before we could arrive to that position,” the prime minister said Wednesday evening in the House of Assembly.

“We have for example our ongoing expenses to meet the obligations of government business, providing the services that are necessary for our people. It’s in excess of $3 billion a year. We manage it through containing taxes. So if we find a way, if the funds are sufficient we can find we could rebate taxes for example, because we still have to take care of our businesses. And in a country like The Bahamas, or particularly small island developing states in the Caribbean, one catastrophic event in one year could wipe out our total GDP. I can give you examples, Dominica and Puerto Rico. But just look at what Dorian did to us, we are still recovering from Dorian, $3.4 billion.

“So, the exploitation of our natural resources is just another form of creating revenue to assist government in its business and hopefully we will get surpluses. And hopefully when we do have surpluses, all Bahamian citizens will be benefiting by perhaps paying lower taxes, by perhaps ensuring each of our children have proper access to healthcare, education, free of charge. Those are some of the decisions that have to be made.”

Davis said though The Bahamas will have a sovereign wealth fund eventually, the current legislation sets up a mechanism of funding to ensure that the country’s assets can create further revenue streams, to help pay the country’s bills and to help the government provide the services they are obligated to provide to its citizens.

“What we have to also appreciate is the construct of our constitutional regime as it relates to revenue fees, et cetera. Our constitution dictates that it goes into the consolidated fund. Ring fencing is not contemplated by our constitution,” Davis said in response to Pintard’s question regarding whether ring fencing measures should be put in place to ensure revenue from natural assets are used for the benefit of the Bahamian people.

“From there, the consolidated fund, we approve expenditures from that fund. That’s why we do our draft estimates, which tells us how we can take the money and how it is to be spent.”