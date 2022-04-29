PM pledges major push to renewables

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday the government is reviewing proposals for renewable energy sources for The Bahamas as it aims to achieve its goal of having at least 30 percent renewable energy sources by 2030.

“Our National Energy Policy outlines the country’s pivot to a more modern, diversified, efficient, competitive and affordable energy sector, which will include updating our legal and regulatory regime,” Davis said while speaking at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami, Florida.

“We are currently reviewing proposals in renewable energy sources, especially solar. We will use reverse-metering to credit those who generate more electricity than they use. This is essential to reducing the costs of living and the costs of doing business in The Bahamas.

“The government of The Bahamas is also transitioning the government fleet to electric vehicles and retrofitting government buildings with renewable energy components.”

Davis pointed to an agreement signed with the European Union and the Inter-American Development Bank last month.

He said the agreement was signed to support the construction of solar energy projects, including two micro grids for generation and storage capacity in Abaco, where the electricity infrastructure was badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian – a Category 5 storm that caused more than $3 billion in damage in 2019.

“The agreement also funds solar energy projects in New Providence and, importantly, includes training so that more Bahamians can participate in the solar industry,” Davis said.

“These changes are important, but they’re not happening as fast as I’d like. I’m confident many of you share my impatience with the pace of change. Let’s keep reminding the world that time is up, and that promises are not the same thing as action. Let’s keep pushing for more financing for renewables, and on better terms.”

Climate change is considered one of the biggest issues of the 21st Century as global temperatures continue to increase.

This warming of the planet has already been attributed to more frequent and ferocious storms, wildfires and other natural disasters.

The prime minister said The Bahamas has already began to feel the effects of climate change.

“… Before there was Dorian, there was Irma, and before Irma, Matthew, and before Matthew, Joaquin,” Davis said.

“Four major storms over the course of five years. More than half of my country’s debt can be traced to the harm caused by hurricanes. Friends, across our region, we share the same goals. We need to build economic and climate resilience in our countries. That means energy security and a transition to renewable energy.

“It means protecting our forests and seas. It means access to more innovative financing mechanisms and debt solutions that recognize that those who contribute the least to carbon emissions are suffering the most from the world’s failure to move quickly enough. As I like to say, what happens in high-emissions countries doesn’t stay in high-emissions countries.”

Davis said continued advocacy for accelerated change is important for survival. He added that Caribbean countries can also be agents for change.

“One week ago, I introduced landmark legislation in my country, which creates for the first time, a framework to compensate The Bahamas for the significant role we play as a carbon sink,” Davis said

“With conservation and restoration, our sea grasses and mangroves can continue to play a critical role in removing carbon from the atmosphere. We intend to be the first country to sell blue carbon credits. We hope many of our regional neighbors will follow suit.

“We believe that selling blue carbon credits in the voluntary carbon markets will generate at least some of the resources we need to make real progress in transitioning our country to renewable energy and building climate-resilient infrastructure. In this way, carbon markets can be an important bridge to a renewable energy future for countries such as ours.”