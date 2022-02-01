PM pledges to act to rescue Grand Bahama 

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday it’s time to stop talking and start acting on the restoration of Grand Bahama, as he highlighted plans to address infrastructural issues on the island this year.

“The time has come for Grand Bahama to live up to its true potential, and it’s not going to happen with people just talking about it,” he said.

“It has to happen with someone who is ready to do something about it.”

Davis said that a properly functioning airport is essential to Grand Bahama’s growth.

“The bigger picture is to determine whether or not the airport ought to remain where it is, because of the amount of money to rebuild, and there is the need from an engineering view to lift the airport, maybe,” he said.

“So, we will have to weigh the costs of refurbishing and rebuilding the airport there [as opposed to] doing it someplace else where the [susceptibility to] hurricanes will not impact the continued operations.

“I am advised, for example, that it is very difficult to get insurance for the airport if we continue to build there.”

Davis said that in the meantime, short-term repairs will be done at the existing site to accommodate travelers.

Grand Bahama is still in the recovery process following Hurricane Dorian, which devastated parts of the island in September 2019, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including Grand Bahama International Airport and the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Davis said plans are underway to begin the construction of a new hospital on the island sometime this year.

“A new hospital for Grand Bahama is on the drawing board and I can assure Grand Bahamians that that will happen,” he said.

“I’ve been in deep discussions and negotiations along with the minister of health.

“We are talking to any number of entities and governments to ensure that we are able to at least put a shovel in the ground before this year has ended.

“For my part, I indicated to the minister that I want us to start by June.”

The prime minister made the comments as he and Minister of State for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey announced plans to partner with the private sector to renovate homes on the island.

Davis said there are many homeless people on Grand Bahama who are living in poor conditions that jeopardize their health and well-being.

“The minister has, in collaboration with corporate Grand Bahama and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, collaborated to renovate homes owned by the RBPF that have been abandoned and sitting idly and in many instances in a bad state of repair.

“And…[they] will be undertaking the repair of these buildings, about 14 of them.”

Moxey said the corporate community will adopt the houses and take on the financial responsibility of restoring them.

As it relates to the Grand Lucayan property, which the government is hoping to sell for $150 million, Davis said there have been “a number of expressions of interest”.