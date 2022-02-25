PM promises plan to deal with climate change

The Bahamas’ future in the next 10 to 15 years will not be a hopeful one if climate change is not immediately addressed, Prime Minister Philip Davis said, adding that the government will soon reveal its plans to address the issue.

“The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change gives the worst-case scenario for temperature rise at 2.4 to 6.4 degrees Celsius by 2100,” Davis said in a recent interview.

“The best estimate within this range is four degrees. With a four-degree rise, we can expect that there would be stronger and more frequent hurricane events, periods of drought in the southern islands, increases in forest and bush fires, and intrusion of saltwater into the freshwater reserves and agricultural soils.

“Within 15 to 20 years, what we now believe to be unusual, for example, Category 5 hurricane events, may become the usual. Such occurrences will have grave implications for the way we live and how we do business in the country.”

The issue of climate change is a major one for The Bahamas, especially following the horror of Hurricane Dorian, which caused $3.4 billion in damage and left thousands of people displaced.

A study published in 2020 found that 74 percent of tourism-based jobs in The Bahamas will likely be at risk due to a Category 5 hurricane by the end of the century.

It noted that such a storm’s impact on beaches will likely lead to a decrease in visitor expenditure by nearly $1 billion.

In November, the prime minister said 15 percent of our national gross domestic product and 11 percent of our people are threatened by the accompanying rise in sea level.

On Wednesday, Davis said that climate change impacts all sectors in The Bahamas.

“Therefore, this cannot be considered just an environmental concern,” he said.

“Climate change presents challenges around our food and water security, tourism and cultural products, land availability, and our future investment landscape. However, with my administration’s keen attention on this issue, we will ensure that our people, will be equipped with the right resources and knowledge, to strategically fight to build climate resiliency throughout the various sectors of the nation, and chart our country toward a new trajectory in our development.”

Davis said the government will reveal efforts of its climate agenda in the coming weeks.

He predicted that The Bahamas will be “at the front lines of the climate finance space” and leaders in renewable energy technology provisions.

Davis said this will be achieved through public-private partnerships and strategic negotiations.

“I see our cost of energy decreasing, and a public transportation system that is responsive to the needs of our people and environment,” he said.

“We will have advanced in aspects of agribusiness, which will help to support our food security. And have infrastructure that is more resilient to climate change.

“We will also be a big player in the international climate change negotiation space and this will help our country to be a proactive leader rather than a passive recipient in the global decision-making process as it relates to climate change.”

Davis said he will not allow The Bahamas to be a passive participant in climate change.

“…This degree of climate injustice cannot continue unabated,” he said.