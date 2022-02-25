PM promises quality homes for Abaconians

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that since Hurricane Dorian, just five of the 53 homes that were planned for the Minnis administration’s affordable homes program in the Central Pines Subdivision on Abaco were built.

“It took two years to build fewer than 10 percent of the promised homes,” Davis said.

“Many excuses were offered, but excuses can’t put a roof over a family’s head at night.

“Excuses can’t protect our children from the elements.”

He made the comments during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Abaco Affordable Housing Project.

Davis said the responsibility for the construction of those homes is being moved from the Disaster Reconstruction Authority to the Ministry of Housing, and assured that his government is treating the construction of those homes as a priority.

“We discovered that not only were homes being built at a snail’s pace, but plans had been redeveloped so that multiple homes would occupy a single lot, and the materials did not live up to the quality and style of the neighborhood,” he said.

“There were understandable concerns that this approach would lead to a devaluation of homes and lots in the subdivision.

“We could not allow this policy to continue.”

Dorian passed over Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019, leaving behind a trail of destruction on both islands.

Many were left homeless as a result of the historic storm, and many residents on both islands are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

Davis said the government will partner with local small contractors to build 48 homes in the Central Pines subdivision “consistent with the standards envisioned for this neighborhood while also being offered at a relatively low cost”.

“We will create opportunities for local contractors through public-private partnerships while providing quality, affordable housing to dozens of families,” he said.

“You see, we don’t believe that just because the people of Abaco urgently need housing, we can build any old structures.

“People deserve to live with dignity.”

Davis said the groundbreaking was “an important step in the right direction”, but admitted that the government has to follow through.