PM promises stronger help for storm survivors

DUNDAS TOWN, Abaco — Marking a somber third anniversary since the powerful Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas, Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday pledged that storm survivors will be able to see, touch and feel the results of his government’s efforts to speed along the rebuilding in impacted areas.

“For far too many of you, this is still so desperately needed,” said Davis, who spoke at a memorial service at Friendship Tabernacle.

He pledged, “We are going to do our best to help bring relief and comfort in rebuilding your communities.”

A day earlier at a press conference in Nassau, Disaster Reconstruction Authority Chairman (DRA) Alex Storr announced the launch of a new homeowners assistance relief program.

Storr said the DRA has about $2 million for the program and acknowledged this is “just the start and the tip of the iceberg”.

The prime minister said yesterday that since coming to office last year, his administration has done the best it can to ensure that the national response to the ongoing aftermath of Dorian is driven by compassion.

“But there is still so much more to do,” Davis said.

He spoke of the need for the government to support survivors in getting closure for their loss, and at the same time do far more to help them to rebuild.

“We have changed the law, in relation to the presumption of death, to facilitate quicker settlement of insurance, banking and other commercial claims,” he said.

“We have completed the technical phase of the new Abaco hurricane shelter. We have helped people begin to move out of the domes, to cleaner, safer homes.

“It has not been easy, or perfect, but it is an important step in moving forward. Where the domes stand now, there will soon be new housing, which is so badly needed.

“We have just launched a revamped ‘homeowner assistance and relief program’, to provide real, urgent help to people, and do away with the chaos, confusion and unnecessary bureaucracy which came before.”

Dorian unleashed its fury on Abaco and Grand Bahama in early September 2019, killing many and leading to billions of dollars in damage.

Many residents still struggle to rebuild.

“I want to say to you today that if you think progress has not unfolded quickly enough, I agree,” Davis said.

“I could detail the budgetary and bureaucratic obstacles we faced over the last year, but these kinds of explanations are of no use to you – you need action.

“And I am glad to say, that with the changes we’ve put in place, you will be able to see, touch and feel the results very soon, especially in the housing program. For far too many of you, this is still so desperately needed.”

Officially, 282 people are still recorded as missing after the storm.

“From the many conversations that I’ve had with you these past few years, I understand how difficult it can be to move forward, especially for those who are left without certainty about what happened to family and friends,” Davis said.

“Not knowing makes it so much harder to move on, harder to rebuild our homes, our businesses and our lives. Without closure, good mental health is hard to regain.

“During the past year, we have made strenuous efforts to give an account for each person, to say what happened to every individual.”

Davis said, however, that task has been made near impossible.

“Since 2019, the record-keeping has been extremely poor,” he said.

“We do not know for certain the names of those who are in those mass graves. We do not know for certain the fate of those we have not seen since the storm.

“We do not know for certain how all the donations and pledges have been used. What we do know is that you deserve better.”

The Minnis administration held a mass burial for Dorian victims in 2020. Fifty-five unidentified bodies were buried in Central Pines, Abaco.

Davis said yesterday, “I know that the full story, your story, our story, cannot finally be told until we can say all the names.

“At the very least, we must do the best that we can, that we might be able to begin a new chapter.”