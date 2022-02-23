PM: Rape is rape

With the issue of gender-based violence at the forefront of national discussions in recent months, Prime Minister Philip Davis remained vague when asked yesterday about whether his government will bring legislation to criminalize marital rape.

Davis said that recommendations will be made according to the National Gender-Based Violence Law Review Forum, which was held last week and that legislation will be brought forward and enacted in accordance with those recommendations so long as they are “deemed appropriate” by the Cabinet.

“Thursday and Friday of last week, the minister of social services and urban development held a conference to examine what I call the inequalities in the discriminatory laws to determine a way forward as to what adjustments we have to make as to our laws on the issues that are inequitable between the genders and any other discriminatory laws,” he said.

“The issue of rape came up as well.

“Whether you call it marital or otherwise, rape is rape.

“I don’t want to get into the description of rape.

“And I think I have given the attorney general the mandate to follow the recommendations that will flow from that conference that was held last week from the Ministry of Social Services, and we will see what the recommendations are from there and we will move to enact what laws are recommended by them … that are deemed appropriate by the Cabinet.”

In late 2017, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic said that The Bahamas was out of step with the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women as it has failed to criminalize all forms of marital rape.

Successive administrations have declared a willingness to amend The Bahamas’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act (1991) to criminalize marital rape, but no such action has been taken.

Section 3 of the act states: “Rape is the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse — (a) without the consent of that other person; (b) with consent which has been extorted by threats or fear of bodily harm; (c) with consent obtained by personating the spouse of that other person; (d) with consent obtained by false and fraudulent representations as to the nature and quality of the act.”

The simple deletion of the phrase “who is not his spouse” would criminalize marital rape.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming suggested that the Davis administration will criminalize marital rape.

However, following her comments, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe declined to express a view on the controversial issue and said that the forum would determine pertinent issues that need to be forwarded to Cabinet.