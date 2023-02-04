PM receives death threats 

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation after Prime Minister Philip Davis received two death threats shortly after noon today, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said.

At a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Fernander said the annonymous calls came in to OPM.

“Both calls came in, one right after the other about 15 minutes apart, threatening to kill the nation’s leader,” Fernander said.

He said the caller is believed to be male.

“We are following some significant leads with respect to that,” Fernander added.

He said the RBPF is reviewing the prime minister’s theat level and will put additional security measures in place.

“I spoke to the prime minister a few minutes ago,” Fernander said. “He’s in good spirits. The prime minister said he’s not scared, but we have to ensure that he is safe. We cannot dilute security.”