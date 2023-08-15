PM recommends Mother Pratt as next GG

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced today that he has recommended former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt be appointed to serve as the next governor general of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

In a statement, Davis said Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith has indicated his intention to demit office on August 31.

Sir Cornelius Smith has been in the role since June 2019.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution of The Bahamas, I requested on 11 August 2023 that His Majesty, King Charles, appoint Mrs. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, with effect from 1 September 2023,” Davis said.

“Mrs. Pratt, who is affectionately known as “Mother”, due to her nurturing qualities, was born on November 5th, 1945, in New Providence to Herman and Rose Moxey of Mangrove Cay, Andros and The Bluff, Eleuthera, respectively.

“Her life is endowed with service, including contributions to nursing, education, politics, sports, and religion.

“Mrs. Pratt served with dedication for 15 years as the member of Parliament for the St. Cecilia constituency.

“Her political career is also highlighted by several firsts as she was appointed the first female deputy prime minister and first female minister of national security.”

Pratt has also served as deputy to the governor general.

“I am confident that the appointment of Cynthia Pratt will be widely accepted as a representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order,” Davis added.

“I wish to thank the outgoing Governor-General, The Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG, for his distinguished service and wish him well.”