PM rejects UN’s plea to haltdeportations

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday rejected a plea by a United Nations (UN) committee that The Bahamas halt deportations of Haitian migrants.

“In our present situation, we respectfully reject the plea and we will do our part to protect our borders,” said Davis, who is in London for the coronation of King Charles III.

“We will continue to be humane and compassionate to the Haitian people.

“We understand the challenges in Haiti, but, at this time, we are unable to respond in the manner in which we are being called upon by the international community when the international community themselves are not doing enough to help the situation.”

On Friday, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination raised concern over the treatment of Haitian migrants in the Americas, including in The Bahamas. It said there were concerning reports of human rights violations and abuses against Haitian migrants.

The committee called on countries in the Americas to “facilitate the granting of protection measures, regularization and legal stay to persons of Haitian origin on the move”.

Davis said, “I’ve heard the United Nations’ plea to us but, unfortunately, it is a plea I cannot accede to.

“The Bahamas cannot afford the burden of housing and keeping the amount of migrants fleeing from Haiti to our shores.

“We are already overburdened [with] interceptions, detentions and sending them back.

“Our resources are limited. We have to address the climate change issues that continually impact us and affect us. We are still recovering from [Hurricane] Dorian and most of our issues are externally driven. So, those countries out there who could help Haiti, I call on them to come and help Haiti. That is my cry.”

Last year, The Bahamas repatriated nearly 5,000 “irregular migrants”, including 26 Colombians, 58 Dominicans, 66 Ecuadorians, 125 Jamaicans, 1,001 Cubans and 3,349 Haitians at a cost of $1.5 million, Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell said on Tuesday.

Since the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, there has been an escalation of violence in Haiti.

In addition to the violence, nearly 4.9 million Haitians are going hungry because of a deepening food crisis, according to the World Food Program.

Last week, Special Representative and head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, told the UN Security Council that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince.

Humanitarian Group Mercy Corps warned yesterday that the violence between gangs and civilian vigilantes could spiral into a civil war.

Last week, a mob in Haiti killed 13 suspected gang members. The suspected gang members were lynched and their bodies were set on fire, officials said.