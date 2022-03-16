News

PM says food task force chair paid $7k a month

Travis Cartwright-Carroll
Prime Minister Philip Davis delivers the 2021/2022 mid-year budget communication in the House of Assembly yesterday. Ahvia J. Campbell

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed in Parliament today that Susan Holowesko Larson, who chaired the National Food Security Taskforce, was paid $1,750 per week for her work. 

Davis told Parliamentarians that he was surprised that Holowesko Larson was being paid for her work as he thought the job was a voluntary one. 

“In addition to her salary, while setting up the program, Mrs. Susan Holowesko Larson indicated to people on a Zoom call, that she was also reserving nine percent of the total amount spent to cover administration fees. This would amount to $4.7 million dollars.”

Davis once again questioned why there was a “complete absence of records” on the spending of the $53 million allocated to the program. 

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll is the assistant editor. He covers a wide range of national issues. He joined The Nassau Guardian in 2011 as a copy editor before shifting to reporting. He was promoted to assistant news editor in December 2018.

