PM says food task force chair paid $7k a month

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed in Parliament today that Susan Holowesko Larson, who chaired the National Food Security Taskforce, was paid $1,750 per week for her work.

Davis told Parliamentarians that he was surprised that Holowesko Larson was being paid for her work as he thought the job was a voluntary one.

“In addition to her salary, while setting up the program, Mrs. Susan Holowesko Larson indicated to people on a Zoom call, that she was also reserving nine percent of the total amount spent to cover administration fees. This would amount to $4.7 million dollars.”

Davis once again questioned why there was a “complete absence of records” on the spending of the $53 million allocated to the program.