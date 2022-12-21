PM says GB will see major developments in the first quarter of 2023

As Grand Bahama still struggles to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Dorian and recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he feels the pain of Grand Bahamians and promised that residents will see and hear more about new development on the island in the first quarter of 2023.

“[We are] not a government that is out there to fancy up things with words … but I am a man of action,” Davis told reporters during an event on Grand Bahama over the weekend.

“I care about the people, particularly of Grand Bahama. I feel the pain and the need of Grand Bahamians when the full potential of Grand Bahama is always right in our grasp but at the end of the day, it is so elusive.

“I’m trying to bridge that gap to ensure that it is no longer elusive for Grand Bahamians are our people. We’ll see more of it and hear more of it in the first quarter of next year.”

Davis said the island will see the groundbreaking of a new hospital and the redevelopment of its airport in the new year.

“There are some other initiatives that’s on the drawing board that we cannot discuss at this time,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on Monday that the government is engaged with the new development partner for Grand Bahama International Airport in the due diligence on financing and plans to break ground within the first quarter of 2023 on a new airport, which the Davis administration expects will be a catalyst for economic growth on the island.

Guardian Business recently reported that a Bahamian group which has formed a joint venture with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is emerging as the frontrunner to redevelop Grand Bahama International Airport.

Grand Bahama International Airport was badly damaged in Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and has since lost the cherished US pre-clearance.

Many in the business community have opined that the current state of the airport discourages investments to the island and the Davis administration has said a redeveloped airport is a priority.

The island has been hit hard by hurricanes in recent years. Following the passage of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the Grand Lucayan, the largest hotel property on the island closed.

The Minnis administration later bought it and promised to find a buyer. While a deal was struck, the Davis administration ended it.

Back in May, Cooper announced that the government agreed to sell the Grand Lucayan resort to Electra America Hospitality Group for $100 million, but in November, officials announced that that deal had fallen through.

On Saturday, the island welcomed the return of Sunwing airlines.

Over the summer, the island was also rocked by news from the Del Zotto family, the owners of Gold Rock, Home Design Center and Do It Center in Freeport, Grand Bahama, that it was closing its businesses after the family’s relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) broke down.