PM says he was advised Minnis wanted probe into Parks, Beaches Authority

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that he was told that former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis spoke to a member of his team asking that he investigate matters at the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, a claim Minnis denied.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis was asked whether Minnis raised concerns about the authority with him before the matter was addressed in the House.

“No, he never raised any matter with me personally about his concern,” Davis replied.

Asked if Minnis raised it with a member of his team, Davis said, “A member of my team did indicate that the prime minister was concerned about what happened at Beaches and Parks and I ought to investigate it.

“But that did not prompt what happened without investigations. I’m advised through a member of my team that he may have. Now, whether he did or not, I’m not aware. I trust what my member told me.”

The former Minnis administration and former executive chairman of the Authority, St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, have come under scrutiny over pre-election contracts issued by the Authority.

Davis previously revealed that the Authority’s budget increased from $15.2 million to a projected $37 million.

Minister of Works Alfred Sears was the first to speak on the contracts. He said there was a “rash of contracts” issued by the Authority ahead of the September 16 general election, some without board approval.

Cartwright has said he never did anything untoward.

When called for comment yesterday, Minnis insisted that he did not ask the government to investigate the authority.

“Initially, the rumor was that I asked him,” Minnis said.

“Now he admits that I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to Brave since he became prime minister. I have called him on two occasions on particular matters but I’ve never gotten him.”

Minnis said the prime minister should name the person that he allegedly spoke with.

He described it as “political mischief”.

“Just stop it, because they are going to push me to a particular point,” Minnis said.

“I’ve already said to my leader that they are dealing with the matter and I will just observe. I’ve said that to my leader but if they pull me into it, they don’t want me in it because I will bust their backside.

“I’ve been resisting in compliance with my leader but if they pull me into it, God help them. It will be a new damn day in this country. Tell them don’t push me.”

A report into the Authority found that it consistently went over its budget by millions of dollars between 2019 and 2021.

While the majority of the contracts examined met the requirements of the authority, there were “some deficient files”.

“There [was] one contract that [was] not initially located and never provided to our team, two contracts were not signed, one had no witness signature and eight files had no signature on reassignment,” the report stated.

“We have brought these exception contracts to the attention of the chairman of the authority …”

Davis said yesterday that the report found “many troubling issues that require further in-depth investigation”.