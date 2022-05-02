PM says large countries should consider forgiving climate change fueled debt of small island states

Large countries that significantly contribute to climate change should consider forgiving the climate change fueled debt of small island developing states, Prime Minister Philip Davis said.

“We look at our GDP-to-debt ratio and we recognize that in our country, in particular, and no doubt throughout the Caribbean, most of our debt is directly related to the consequences of climate change,” Davis said during a question and answer session at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) in Miami, Florida, last Thursday.

“Hence, I just mentioned right here that the damage from the four hurricanes I mentioned over the fives years had contributed at least $5 billion to our national debt – not to speak to the disruption that those incidents caused and not speaking to the recovery efforts and the loss of economic activity as a result of being distraught …

“I think it’s important for all small island developing states to take a look at their debt portfolio and to speak to this aspect of it and to call on the major emitting countries to become more responsible and sensitive to this fact.

“The multilaterals who feed into the climate funding relating to climate change ought to start talking about grants, start thinking about debt forgiveness in relation to matters of consequence to climate change.”

The Bahamas has more than $10 billion in debt. The prime minister said at least 40 percent of the existing debt is the result of climate change.

He said not enough attention is being paid to small island developing states.

Davis said the time for talk on climate change has passed.

He said countries must act to address the issue.

Davis pointed to his government’s plans to monetize blue carbon credits. Legislation paving the way for the monetization of carbon credits was passed in Parliament last month.

“We then decided to construct a legislative regime to which we can be part of the voluntary carbon market, for the time being, to have private companies, countries who would wish to enable themselves to offset their carbon footprint,” Davis said.

“That is what we are doing. In fact, once the word got out, already, we have been having offers but we’re being very cautious to ensure that we maximize what we get from what we are doing.

“I urge my small island developing states, particularly those here in the Caribbean, to look at what we are doing and perhaps we can all join together, so that our voices are heard as a block and that we get what is deserving to us from those who harm us most.”

Climate change is considered one of the biggest issues of the 21st Century as global temperatures continue to increase.

This warming of the planet has already been attributed to more frequent and ferocious storms, wildfires and other natural disasters.

The Bahamas has already felt the effects of climate change.

In 2019, two islands — Abaco and Grand Bahama — were ravaged by a monster Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian, which left thousands of people displaced and caused more than $3 billion in damages.