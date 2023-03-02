PM says wrong deficit provided

After falsely claiming in Parliament yesterday that The Nassau Guardian made up a report that government deficit was up in the first six months of the fiscal year, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis shifted gears when he was pressed by Free National Movement (FNM) MP Kwasi Thompson, and said his speechwriters were the ones who erred, resulting in him providing inaccurate information in his Mid-Year Budget Communication in the House of Assembly a week ago.

Last week, the prime minister told Parliament, “The government experienced an increased net deficit of $285.7 million, which represented an increase of $7.8 million compared to the previously comparable period.”

Davis’ report on the fiscal situation was carried on Thursday under the headline, “Revenue rises but deficit up”, which was an accurate reflection of his communication to the House. The Tribune also reported the story on the deficit being up.

But as he led debate on the Mid-Year Budget yesterday, Davis accused The Guardian of reporting erroneous information without making it clear to the House that it was in fact him who had provided inaccurate information in his communication.

Speaking yesterday from prepared remarks, the prime minister said, “On February 23, 2023, a Nassau Guardian article was headlined, and I quote, ‘Revenue rises but deficit up’.

“This statement claims an increase in the fiscal deficit for the first six months of the fiscal year. However, this is inaccurate; this is inaccurate.”

Davis continued, “Here are the facts, Madam Speaker, government’s fiscal deficit for the first half of the fiscal year decreased by $5.3 million when compared to the previous year.”

Government MPs responded with thunderous banging on their tables.

The prime minister added, “That’s the standard measurement. You compare it to determine whether there’s an increase. It has to be increased from something and that something would be the six months that mirrors this six months.

“And you’ll find if you look at it that, as I said, it decreased not increased … just look at the numbers. It decreased by $5.3 million. The deficit totaled $276 million for the first six months of this fiscal year compared to $281.3 million in the prior year.”

Davis also pointed to another measure of fiscal prudence.

“For the first half of this fiscal year, the primary balance reflected a surplus equating $4.9 million, a major variance from the primary deficit of the previous year which was $41.2 million,” he said.

“So, in effect, it was like a $46 million turnaround when you look at the deficit and the surplus, so this primary surplus, Madam Speaker, is the first in a very long time.

“Just go check and analyze it. Look at the numbers, so when you analyze over 10 years’ worth of data, it is evident that the government had reoccuring primary deficits each year for the same period; just look at the numbers.”

The primary balance reflects the deficit position, not including debt servicing (i.e. interest payments and fees).

With background support from government members in their seats, the prime minister added, “Numbers don’t lie.”

He said, “Contrary to the headlines about revenue increase and deficit, ‘revenue rises, but deficit up’ …”

He did not complete the thought but his statement was clear — that The Guardian had gotten it wrong.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, chiming in from his seat, said, “They always looking for bad news.”

The prime minister, picking up that line, added, “Sometimes, you got to look for good news, you know.”

Cooper then said, “Sometimes, they create it.”

Davis added, “And when they can’t find it, they create it.”

He continued, “So, Madam Speaker, government’s revenue performance during the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 has improved significantly due to a vibrant rebounding economy and strengthened collection efforts.”

After the prime minister wrapped up his contribution, Kwasi Thompson, former minister of state for finance and current East Grand Bahama MP, asked the prime minister to explain what accounts for his change in information on the deficit.

Thompson read into the record of the House the prime minister’s statement on the deficit made in his Mid-Year Budget Communication last Wednesday.

“From your statement, you’ve indicated that there was an increase in terms of what took place compared to last year, you are now giving different information, and I am now asking the prime minister if he can clarify because this was a speech that he made just last week, so if he can give an explanation of what the difference is and that’s how we ended up with the headline; [it was] based on what was said,” said Thompson.

The prime minister then got up and said, “The numbers speak for themselves and everyone will see that was a misspeak by the writers.

“That’s why I made it a point to correct it. What I said today is correct.”