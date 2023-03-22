PM suggests once Hanna-Martin ‘understands’ RCI deal she could have change of heart

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration’s deal with Royal Caribbean International (RCI) for a $100 million beach club on Paradise Island is “fundamentally” different than the one made under the Minnis administration.

“This is a different deal,” he told ZNS during an event on Exuma on the weekend.

He was responding to questions about Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s opposition to the project.

Davis continued, “If the deal is what we rejected or spoke against while we were in opposition, I would have had the same position she has today. But the deal is fundamentally different. I think once she understands what the deal is about, we will see what happens.”

He added, “As I have said before, the deal has yet to be consummated. There are still some subjects that have to be fulfilled, some preconditions that have to be fulfilled. Once they are fulfilled, that’s when the deal will come to actuality.”

On March 7, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper announced that the government approved RCI’s project with final approval subject to the outcome of an Environmental Impact Assessment and an Environmental Management Plan.

The next day, Davis said he expected ground to broken on the project “almost immediately”.

On March 8, RCI issued a press release telling investors and the public that it is “moving ahead with the development of the first Royal Beach Club after receiving approval from the government of The Bahamas”.

On Sunday, after he made hose comments on Exuma, the prime minister’s office issued a statement on his behalf expressing support for Hanna-Martin.

Davis posited that since the deal remains under review Hanna-Martin did not violate the ministerial code.

Cooper has said that Cabinet approved the project.

The opposition has called for Hanna-Martin’s resignation from Cabinet, arguing that she has violated the rule of collective responsibility by opposing a project approved by cabinet.

The RCI project was a deal first made under the Minnis administration. At the time, Hanna-Martin and Davis voiced strong opposition to it.

She blasted the Minnis administration for sidelining a Bahamian developer in favor of RCI and called the project “hare-brained”.

In 2020, Davis expressed worries over the possible environmental damage RCI’s project would cause.

He also said, “This is grossly unfair to Bahamians and the next PLP government will terminate this agreement.

“There are many compelling reasons to support our position.

“First and foremost, any project of this type should be owned and operated by Bahamians, fully utilizing Bahamian entrepreneurs, vendors, artists, entertainers, retailers, tour guides, water taxis, etc.”

Royal Caribbean is developing a beach excursion on Paradise Island, noting that it plans to greatly increase the number of passengers it brings into Nassau in the future and citing a need for more options for guests when they leave the ships while in port.