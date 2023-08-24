PM: Survival of financial services sector depends on innovation

Prime Minister Philip Davis opened the first-ever MasterCard Fintech Summit held in The Bahamas yesterday, explaining to the audience of local and foreign fintech professionals that the survival of this country’s financial services industry hinges on its ability to innovate and adapt to changes in the industry.

The summit took place at Rosewood at Baha Mar.

Davis said the next step in The Bahamas’ evolution as a leading financial services industry is the integration of fintech.

“Today, thanks to our world-leading legislative framework, local expertise, and commitment to innovation, we have built the optimal environment for wealth generation and management,” said Davis.

“Our ability to adapt our regulatory framework to the most stringent global standards, while building a competitive financial services product that appeals to clients from around the globe, makes us the ideal jurisdiction for emerging fintech opportunities.

“In fact, the very survival of our financial services industry hinges on our ability to innovate and adapt to emerging trends.”

He explained to the summit that The Bahamas is well-positioned to be a strategic hub for digital assets companies, hailing this country’s expertise in international compliance and regulation as a primary reason to do business in this jurisdiction.

He said though that the most important aspect of fintech growth at the moment is an effective regulatory framework.

“In The Bahamas, our Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act is hailed as one of the most rigorous and effective frameworks in the world,” said Davis.

“The DARE framework reflects global best practices with an added touch of Bahamian innovation, positioning us as a world leader in the regulation of digital assets.

“The legislation is comprehensive and provides clarity and oversight without stifling innovation. It is also highly responsive. We knew we needed an approach that was highly adaptive to keep pace with industry changes.

“Recognizing the importance of staying ahead of the curve, we intend to pass a series of amendments to the DARE Act this year with the Digital Assets Registration and Exchanges Bill, 2023.”

Davis said those changes to the act will position the country at the forefront of digital asset growth.

He pointed once again to the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX as a lesson that has guided the changes in the DARE Act.

“We are innovating, not only in response to our own experiences and insights, but in anticipation of the direction that the industry is headed,” he said.

“As the fintech sector evolves, we will continue to promote robust discussions with industry leaders as we prepare for the promising future ahead of us.”