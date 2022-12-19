PM: Suspects on bail continue to contribute to high murder rate

With the country’s murder count now at 126, which has long surpassed last year’s total of 119, Prime Minister Philip Davis on Friday said the main challenge continues to be offenders being given bail.

“Part of the challenge is, unfortunately, that most of the persons who are being extinguished in our country are persons who have had brushes with the law and they’re allowed to be out on bail, and that is the challenge,” said Davis during the opening of Great Harbour Cay Airport in The Berry Islands.

“Had they not been given bail, would we have this high rate? You answer that question. That’s where the target has been. There’s no excuse for that and I’m not excusing that because any life means a lot to me and it should mean a lot to you, regardless of that person’s proclivity. But we have to have an answer for the retaliatory and eventual killings that’s happening in our society.”

In September, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander expressed frustrations over individuals on bail who he said are committing more crimes, and questioned why they continue to be released.

“We seek them out and put them where they belong,” said Fernander at a press conference at police headquarters in Nassau.

“Why should that individual continue to get bail? Swift justice [is] within two weeks … if he’s lucky to get off, then fine. But I see no reason why we can’t move swiftly with that.

“It’s only the police and forensic – that’s all. That’s two to three officers. Why should we keep giving these individuals bail?”

However, the issues with bail and legislative changes over the years have remained controversial given that suspects have a constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable period.

The prime minister also noted that the rate of homicides is “unacceptable” and once again assured that plans are being implemented to prevent further increase.

“We’re all concerned about the murder rate,” said Davis.

“The level of homicide in our country is unacceptable. We are putting in place initiatives to curb it and hopefully the initiatives will be bearing fruits in short order.”

When asked what specific initiatives are set to be put in place, Davis said, “Well, we have what I call a disruptive plan, which I can’t go into any details on. We have a saturation patrol plan. We have a violence breakers plan, and we intend to engage in just the three I spoke to, right now. But we do have a plan, and that’s what’s now being implemented to arrest the murder rate that we have.”

Davis made similar comments in October when he said that had it not been for initiatives Fernander put in place, the murder situation would have been worse.

There were 119 murders in 2021; 73 in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018; 122 in 2017; 111 in 2016 and 146 in 2015, the current record.

Most of the murders that occur in The Bahamas are the result of gun violence.

Fernander vowed in November vowed that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is prepared to assist in the revocation of bail in the Supreme Court to enable what Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe called “a more aggressive process” for offenders who are seeking bail.