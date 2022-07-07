PM tables Carbon Credits Bill

Prime Minister Philip Davis on Wednesday tabled the Carbon Credit Trading Bill, 2022.

The proposed legislation aims to introduce the regulation of the trading of carbon credits and enable the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide certainty for those individuals who have been enquiring on participation in this growing sector.

The bill specifies “carbon trading” as either “a carbon trading exchange, a carbon credit verification body and a carbon-trading registry” and provides for a $500,000 fine and five-year jail term for offenses.

The bill makes the SEC responsible for regulating carbon trading, and purports to establish “one of the only formal regulatory frameworks for carbon trading in the world and incorporate both best practices of internationally standard setting bodies, such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNFCC”), and the policies of a number of leading carbon credits jurisdictions involved in carbon trading and related activities”.



Highlights

Carbon trading businesses include carbon trading exchanges, carbon credit verification bodies, carbon trading registries, and any other activity that may be prescribed by regulations.

The bill also allows for the establishment of carbon trading business as additional activity of a person registered with the commission pursuant to another act supervised by the commission.

The bill requires any person engaged in carbon trading to be registered with the SEC.

Individuals registered under the Securities Industry Act, 2011, Investment Funds Act, 2019, or the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act are permitted to apply to add a carbon trading business as an additional activity to their current licenses.

The commission is required to establish and maintain a register of carbon trading business that is accessible to the public.

The bill prohibits the operation of unregistered carbon trading exchanges and carbon trading exchanges are required to be registered by the commission and empowers the commission in certain circumstances to suspend activities on the account of any carbon trading business held at a carbon-trading registry.

The commission may order a carbon-trading registry to close the registry’s account of any carbon trading business if the account is deregistered or inactive or is being used or intended to be used for criminal activity.

The bill empowers the commission to inspect and investigate registrants for compliance, to appoint inspectors and to provide assistance to a domestic or overseas regulatory authority.

Offenses and sanctions

Failure to comply with the bill, regulations, rules or guidance is an offense. The bill makes officers and directors liable for offenses committed under the bill.

The bill sets out a general penalty for offenses.

It says, “Any person who commits an offense under this act for which no penalty is provided shall be liable on indictment or summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $500,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both a fine and imprisonment.”

The bill also provides for the offense of “misrepresentation”.

The bill says, “A person who willfully makes any misrepresentation in any document required to be filed or submitted under this act, willfully makes any statement or gives any information required for the purpose of this act which he knows to be materially false or misleading; or knowingly fails to disclose any fact or information required to be disclosed for the purposes of this act, commits an offense and shall be liable on indictment or summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $500,000 in respect of each instance or imprisonment up to ten years or to both fine and imprisonment.”

The bill also contains extensive administrative penalties that may be imposed by the commission.

In addition to penalties, the bill provides a right of appeal for individuals aggrieved, and the right for any person affected by a decision of the executive director or any employee to have a hearing and review of that decision.