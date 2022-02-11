PM tells new police recruits to be fair, honest and exercise restraint

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday encouraged new police recruits to use restraint with the power now vested in them as officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“You have sworn to prevent and detect crime, preserve the peace, protect life and property, apprehend all offenders and enforce the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Davis said during a passing out parade for A, B, C, D, and E squads at the Police Training College.

“This is a sacred privilege. You must prize and guard it zealously. You have been vested with great power and authority.

“You must never forget the great responsibility that comes with it. The level of power you will be wielding must be used with much restraint.”

Davis said they should be the epitome of the change they want to see in society.

He told the recruits that they must first give respect if they want to receive it.

“Your policing efforts must be firm and resolute but also laden with compassion, conviction and commonsense,” Davis said.

“You cannot fulfill your vision of creating safer communities with an us against them mentality. Never forget that the Royal Bahamas Police Force works in partnership with all citizens, residents and visitors.”

Davis reminded the recruits that they are no longer civilians and will now be held to a higher standard.

He said officers of integrity should not fear but rather embrace this.

“Citizens have a right to have a say in how they are policed,” the prime minister said.

“We should police by consent. Ultimately, that is the only way in which we will ultimately be effective.”

Davis said the recruits begin at a time where there are “raging debates” about law enforcement officers and how they execute their duties.

He said the arguments relative to the use of force and perceived bias have dominated local conversations and exploded on social media.

Davis said international attention has also been drawn to these issues.

“Again, this is a good thing,” he said.

“In the wider society, our people have made it clear that they want public officials and every member of the governing class to work with greater transparency, fairness and integrity.

“Officers, you are in that part of the state that our people encounter virtually every day, and those expectations are similarly and rightly also directed at you.”

Davis told the recruits to be careful with their actions and to ensure that they give policing their best.

“Live up to the authentic attributes and noble expectations of a police officer by being impartial, truthful, loyal, courageous, courteous, confidential temperate, tactful, always showing initiative,” he said

“You represent the future of this noble organization.”