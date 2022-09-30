PM to give national address

Prime Minister Philip Davis will deliver a national address on National Heroes Day, October 10, Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday.

“The prime minister will give an update on the way forward for the nation,” Watson said.

“He is expected to address matters such as the cost of living, the government’s legislative agenda and industrial matters.

“He’ll talk about what has been achieved, where we are going and some of the matters we are working on presently.”

In a communication to Parliament on Wednesday, Davis laid out his administration’s achievements since assuming office last September. Davis also spoke about the way forward for the government.

“For a long time now, the cost of living in The Bahamas has been too high. But with global inflationary pressures driving prices up across the board, life has become unaffordable for too many Bahamian families,” he said.

“The government is working hard to help the country recover and to provide relief from these multiple crises. At the same time, we are also working to bring about the big, transformative changes which will make us stronger, less vulnerable to future crises, and bring us closer to fulfilling our national potential.”

Davis’ speech touched on many areas of governance, from the reduction in value-added tax (VAT) to agriculture, to the national investment policy, to seed funding for Junkanoo on the Family Islands and the growing scourge of violent crime, but leading off, he focused chiefly on areas that tied into the economy and the shifting tone in governance compared to the Minnis administration.

On the rising levels of crime, Davis committed to exploring possible legislative options to save young men and boys caught in crime.

The prime minister also called on MPs to share any advice or suggestions with the government to combat the issue.