PM to review two ‘significant offers’ for Grand Lucayan

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that he expects to review two “significant offers” for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort by early next week.

“The minister of investments, the deputy prime minister, has indicated to me that the bids are in,” Davis said when asked for an update on the sale of the Grand Bahama resort.

“They have two significant offers that he’s processing to make a recommendation to me. I expect to have that by early next week where we will consider where we go with those offers.”

The Minnis administration purchased the resort in August 2018 for $65 million.

At the time, the government hoped to quickly sell it and spur economic growth on Grand Bahama.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the ITM Group, via a joint venture called Bahamas Port Investments Ltd., signed an agreement to purchase the Grand Lucayan for $50 million in March 2020.

The redevelopment of the property was set to start last year but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

However, the Davis administration, which came to office in September 2021, announced last year that it canceled the sale, with Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper saying it was not in the best interest of Bahamians.

Cooper said the government wants $150 million for the property.

“We believe that this is an attractive proposition,” Cooper said earlier this year

“Twenty-five hundred acres of prime beachfront property, a golf course, a marina site — this is a magnificent site.”

The government is spending roughly $1.2 million per month to keep the Grand Lucayan running, Cooper has said.

The prime minister also spoke about the challenges facing Grand Bahama.

“Grand Bahama has not truly lived up to its potential,” he said.

“The reasons for that are varied. I would not like to point fingers in respect of that.

“All I know is there has to be a change, and a fundamental change, to see how we can get investments here to Grand Bahama. We have, over the years, had many investments in many of our islands, and unfortunately, we have not seen the same kind of interest here in Grand Bahama.

“When I say interest, I mean interest that could consummate itself at some point in time.”

Last month, Davis was criticized after he said that potential investors he met with during his Dubai trip were eager to invest in The Bahamas, but not the beleaguered second city.

Grand Bahama is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, more than 100 people protested outside the Grand Bahama Port Authority building.

Protestors called for the GBPA to place greater emphasis on getting the island’s economy going again.