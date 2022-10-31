PM to travel to Egypt for COP27 on Friday

As he prepares to leave for COP27 in Egypt this week, Prime Minister Philip Davis said recently that world leaders will likely have to change the narrative around climate change as the previous conferences have not produced the desired results.

“I’m going to continue my advocacy on the issue of how us small island developing states are being impacted by the climate crisis,” Davis said when asked what his message will be during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (also known as COP27).

“I think and I’m now impressing on my fellow heads that the narrative probably has to change because the narrative over the last 26 years has not produced the results that we think we ought to have had.

“We are talking about climate justice and fairness. I think we now have to move that argument and perhaps call it enlightened self-interest because unless the large emitting countries appreciate that it’s going to impact them perhaps even worse than it’s going to impact us, they’re not going to move.”

COP27 will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to November 18.

The prime minister is expected to travel to Egypt on Friday.

Rochelle Newbold, special advisor on climate change in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), said Davis will be at the conference until November 12.

“There’s a whole day where we’re talking about finance,” she said during a press briefing at OPM on Thursday.

“He will be meeting with his partners in terms of having bilateral meetings, so we can talk with our colleagues, such as Japan, where they have renewable energy technology that we just was there to investigate and we are very anxious about getting here in The Bahamas, where we can replicate that in nine different islands all at once.”

Newbold said the prime minister will also meet with leaders from Gabon, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

She said the Bahamian delegation to the conference is “very diverse”.

“There is a total of about 70 individuals who are going and we have representation from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Department of Meteorology, the Department of Agriculture,” Newbold said.

“We also have CSO Bahamas. We have various other private sector, four other private sector companies, that are going with us as well. Then, we have a large youth delegation that’s going as well.

“To be very clear, there will only be two ministers that are accompanying the prime minister. One that will be with him, Minister (of Agriculture) Clay Sweeting will be with himin the first going and then the attorney general will be with us during the negotiations.”

She said the government is only paying for technical members to travel to the conference.

Newbold said Minister of Environment Vaughn Miller will not attend the conference, though it is unclear why.

She said climate finance will be The Bahamas’ priority at the conference.