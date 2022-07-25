PM: We cannot absorb irregular migrants

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that The Bahamas did not sign onto an irregular migration declaration while he attended the Summit of Americas recently, because the country does not have the resources to absorb refugees.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis said 17 people died after the boat they were on capsized off New Providence during a suspected human smuggling operation. The migrants were Haitians who were fleeing to Florida.

“At the moment, repatriation could be difficult and that’s one of the reasons why we have beefed up our surveillance to prevent them from coming in,” Davis said when asked about possible measures to prevent a similar tragedy like the one that occurred yesterday.

“The world is suggesting that we should absorb all of those who leave Haiti. That’s what they will say to me.

“When I was at the Summit of the Americas, they wanted me to sign on to an irregular migration declaration but we have our own peculiar circumstance that I keep reminding the world of.

“We are unable to open our borders to irregular migration and/or refugees either because of our own limited resources and because they ask us to do things but, at the end of the day, who foots the bill? You, the taxpayers.”

Davis did not provide additional information on that declaration but the White House released a Los Angeles Declaration on Migration Protection on June 10.

The Bahamas did not sign on to the declaration but other Caribbean countries, including Barbados, Haiti and Jamaica did.

Signatories acknowledged that addressing irregular international migration requires a regional approach, and that ongoing health, social and economic challenges of the pandemic exacerbate the root causes driving irregular migration, including the vulnerabilities of many migrants and their communities.

They reaffirmed their value for the tradition of the region in welcoming refugees and migrants and showing solidarity with neighbors.

“We recognize the positive contributions of refugees and migrants to the socioeconomic development of their host communities,” the declaration reads.

“We recognize the sustained efforts of states in our hemisphere in hosting refugees, providing regular migration pathways, promoting local economic and social integration, facilitating safe, dignified and voluntary return, and supporting the sustainable reintegration of returnees.”

The United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency welcomed the declaration.

“The Americas region is facing a human mobility crisis that is unprecedented both in its complexity and scale. No country can address this situation on its own,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

“The Los Angeles Declaration builds upon existing frameworks and brings us closer to a continent-wide coordinated response based on the principles of international cooperation, solidarity and respect for human rights, as set out in the Global Compacts on refugees and on safe and orderly migration.”