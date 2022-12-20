PM: We have no preference for where SBF is tried

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that the government has no preference for where former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is tried.

Bankman-Fried is on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is wanted by the US. He initially said he’d fight extradition but has since changed his mind.

He appeared in court yesterday and his attorney later said that Bankman-Fried will voluntarily be extradited.

He was arrested last Monday.

In an indictment unsealed last Tuesday, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. He faces up to 115 years in prison.

Asked yesterday if the government prefers SBF be tried in The Bahamas or extradited, the prime minister replied, “We have no preference. It depends on what our investigation would reveal compared to what the US investigation reveal.”

On December 13, police said that FTX is under investigation to determine “if any criminal misconduct occurred”.

Days later, when asked about the investigation, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said that police were waiting on information from the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) in order to move forward with their investigation into FTX.

Police have said nothing about the state of the investigation since.

Court documents filed in FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings show that SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle advised Fernander on November 9 that FTX Digital Markets Chairman Ryan Salame had informed the commission that clients’ assets held by the company were transferred to Alameda Research and called on police to investigate FTX Digital.

She informed Fernander that “misappropriation, theft, fraud or some other crime” occurred at FTX.

“Given this possible unlawful activity and the ramifications associated with same, we wish for the RBPF to investigate this matter on an urgent basis,” Rolle wrote.

FTX, which was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, was incorporated as FTX Digital Markets in The Bahamas on July 22, 2021 as an International Business Company.

FTX opened an office in The Bahamas exactly three weeks after the PLP came to office last year.

Davis has said the arrival of FTX in The Bahamas was a testament that the country was headed down the right path in becoming a fintech hub.

The prime minister was also present when the company broke ground on its $60 million headquarters in April.

It also held a crypto conference at Baha Mar earlier this year that attracted thousands of enthusiasts, influencers and policymakers.

But the company hit troubled waters in early November.

A report leaked to a media outlet showing that Alameda Research, a hedge fund ran by Bankman-Fried, and FTX had close financial ties, even though they are supposed to be separate businesses.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who heads the world’s largest crypto exchange and had invested in FTX, tweeted that he was pulling out of FTX.

The price of FTT, the cryptocurrency used by FTX, plummeted and there was a mad rush by traders to pull out of FTX.

FTX was unable to process the requests, some $6 billion, because it did not have the money and, after a failed deal with Binance to bail it out, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US district of Delaware last week.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets and applied to the Supreme Court to appoint joint provisional liquidators.