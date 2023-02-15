PM: We look forward to discussions at CARICOM

Ahead of the 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government today, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis yesterday expressed optimism over upcoming discussions with regional leaders over the crisis in Haiti, climate change and food security.

“The government of The Bahamas is proud to play a pivotal role in hosting and organizing this monumental meeting,” Davis said during the opening press conference.

“Through this gathering of minds, we have an opportunity for the region’s leaders to unite for the benefit of the entire Caribbean.”

The meeting starts today and ends Friday.

Davis said, “Our discussion of national security and migration issues will include specific consideration of the crisis in Haiti. Climate change and financing will be a central focus.

“The Bridgetown Initiative and its role in generating funding to assist developing nations as they adapt to climate change will serve as the launch pad for our discussions. We will also address the need for greater regional food and energy security.”

Representatives from the US and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend the meeting.

“The US are reengaging the Caribbean as they have never done before,” Davis said.

“We developed a program from the Summit of Americas that’s called the 2030 objectives where they are providing technical assistance and assistance in energy, food security and helping our health system.

“The mechanism for accessing that, those are the details that we are here working out.

“Also, we are here over the challenges we have in Haiti.

“Haiti will take a prominent priority in our discussions to find a solution to the Haiti problem. Likewise with the prime minister from Canada, he is coming here to talk about that they may be able to play in assisting us.

“What we in CARICOM have come to appreciate is that we do not have the resources to deal with the Haiti problem ourselves.

“We do need outside help and we are looking to the north, Canada and the United States, to come to the fore to help.

“It has to be a Haitian solution, not an American, Canadian or CARICOM solution.”

Since its president was assassinated in 2021, Haiti has fallen deeper into crisis. The problems have caused thousands to take to the sea and flee to the United States and, in some instances, The Bahamas.

Davis said that issue will also be discussed with the Americans.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a virtual address during the meeting on Friday morning.

“So far as President Zelenskyy, no doubt he wants to continue to drum up for support for their country in the fight in this, we say, unnecessary war in his country,” Davis said.

“He will update us on what is happening, what is likely to happen and continue to seek our support for their efforts to stop what is going on in the Ukraine, i.e. bring an end to the war.”

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since 2022.