PM will review auditor general’s audits into NSA and Mayagauna accounts

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis will review a recent auditor general’s audit that raised concern with the issuance of several contracts by the National Sports Authority (NSA), according to Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson.

The audit was tabled in the House of Assembly on Monday.

When asked yesterday if the prime minister will pass the audit to the attorney general for review, Watson replied, “Both of those reports that you spoke to, particularly the NSA and even the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture itself, all of them have revealed some damning facts.

“I mean, it’s just serious, very serious. Of course, what we have done is we have looked at these reports. They are now going to be submitted for the prime minister to review.

“He is going to have to review them and make a determination. We will wait to hear from him. He has not reviewed them as yet. They have been sent to him and so, we wait for his review to determine the course of action on that.”

The audit found several instances where people were hired by the NSA without board approval, without positions being advertised and, in one instance, where an employee’s salary exceeded the “midpoint” range of $50,000.

Auditor General Terrance Bastian reviewed eight contracts issued by the NSA.

He found that the procurement exercise was not conducted for a contract valued at $45,600.

“The NSA management team nor the board was involved in the selection of this vendor,” Bastian wrote.

“We were informed that a contract was prepared between the authority and the company with instructions for the general manager and the chairman to agree to the terms and conditions of the contract.

“The scope of the works to be executed was for a monthly landscaping contract to clean the tennis center, which is not a part of one of the assets that is managed by NSA. We further noted that the contract duration period was for five years for the sum of $45,600 with a monthly payment of $3,800.”

In another instance, Bastian found that a December 14, 2020 contract, valued at $168,000, was signed “without board approval”.

The contract, he wrote, was signed by the chairman and the contractor.

The audit into the accounts of the NSA was conducted between February 23, 2021, and March 10, 2021, and covered the period July 1, 2018, and January 31, 2021.