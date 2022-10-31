PMH physicians object to plan to outsource to Doctors

Consultants in Princess Margaret Hospital’s (PMH) Department of Internal Medicine have expressed opposition to a proposed plan by PMH to outsource patients to Doctors Hospital West, asserting that there is “no reason to justify transfer” of patients through this costly exercise.

“At the time of the writing of this feedback, the census of the Department of Medicine, including COVID patients, is low,” the consultants wrote in an October 20, 2022 letter to the managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) in response to the plan.

“This is an ideal time to prioritize continued development of the institution. There is no reason to justify transfer of patients at this time. Modular units can be installed while COVID-19 patients are managed in negative-pressure isolation spaces.

“It was emphasized repeatedly that the Princess Margaret Hospital is not currently in a state of where the number of admissions is greater than the number of available empty beds.”

They said concerns were also raised “as to the appropriateness” of the exercise considering the large expense to the public purse.

The consultants said the practice of continuing to transfer inpatients from the public sector to Doctors Hospital West for management is “not fiscally prudent”.

“This practice was started in the COVID-19 crisis to facilitate the unprecedented surge in patients presenting to the health system in a public health emergency,” the doctors said.

“Moreover, health expenditure for this exercise exceeded $50 million in two years, as per public records. What justification is there for continuing this practice?

“The health system is no longer challenged with a surge of COVID-19 patients given the way the virus has evolved and available vaccines, therapeutics and immunity.”

The consultants said they have concerns about why “we would endeavor to continue to transfer inpatients given the exorbitant costs”.

They said it would be better to use public funds to fix and maintain the hospital’s current infrastructure as “present circumstances can allow”.

The proposal to outsource inpatients to the Doctors Hospital Health System was outlined in PMH’s draft action plan, according to the consultants’ letter.

The plan has four objectives, according to the letter, which was obtained by The Nassau Guardian.

The first is to facilitate patient relocation to facilitate the installation of modular units for COVID care management. This has a time frame of six to seven weeks.

The second is patient relocation to facilitate the installation of the Medical Block elevator. The time frame is 12 to 14 weeks.

The third is relocation to facilitate admissions due to the closure of wards for facilities and Infection-Prevention and Control (IPC) challenges and, lastly, patient relocation to decompress the Emergency Department (ED) of admitted patients being boarded as the ED redevelopment plan progresses to part B.

PHA Managing Director Aubynette Rolle declined to comment yesterday.

Concerns

In their letter, the consultants said the Department of Internal Medicine was directed to review the plan “without any previous involvement” in the drafting of the plan for the Department of Medicine and its patients.

The plan was reviewed by the Department of Medicine’s consultants in a scheduled staff meeting on September 20, 2022, they said, adding that challenges and feedback were expressed by consultants in the department.

“Concerns were raised as to the reason why this exercise was being currently undertaken,” the consultants noted.

“There is a relatively low census of inpatients and COVID patients at the time of the proposal. There are only three COVID-19 inpatients in PMH today.

“The institution is not in a crisis, currently, where beds are short and that it is felt that the current inpatients could be accommodated elsewhere in the institution while repairs are being made to the aforementioned areas, particularly if repairs to wards were implemented in a staggered approach.”

The consultants noted that 121 beds are out of commission across seven wards at PMH.

“It is appropriate to fix the existing seven wards and bring them back into commission and to invest in the public hospital system currently and going forward rather than continuing a costly care model that does not build the public hospital capacity in any way,” they wrote.

“The process that is proposed for the transfer and management of patients is flawed and unsafe and the Department of Medicine is not in support of this draft process for the following reasons.

“The head of department and key senior physicians and stakeholders were not included in the preparation and drafting of this proposal. Internal Medicine patients are complicated and the most challenging patients to manage at the tertiary care level.

“Questions were raised about the appropriateness of the selection of this demographic of patients, and why was the Department of Medicine selected with the exclusion of obstetrics, pediatrics and surgery.”

The consultants also said the draft action raises “significant conflicts of interest” for non-consultant physicians who are contracted and employed full time by PMH.

They said these physicians would be breaching their contractual obligations.

“Non-consultant physicians are contracted for 40 hours, particularly those who have not fulfilled the institutional bylaws for being granted permission for private practice, are being subcontracted by a third-party company to provide ‘private’ care,” the consultants wrote.

“This represents a major conflict to their Public Hospitals Authority contractual obligations. To add major insult to injury and impropriety, same is proposed and expected at an enormous and unnecessary additional cost to the public purse.

“This draft action plan, through an agreement with a third-party private company, proposes to bill the public purse for the services of government employees already exclusively contracted to work full time.”

Solutions

The consultants said there are other viable models for public-private partnerships that have been utilized in critical situations where public hospital compounds were facing challenges, including bed shortages.

These models could have been considered at “tremendous efficiency and savings to the public purse”, they said, while pointing to a model used following Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“The Sunrise Medical Centre Hospital Complex provided in-house hospital services and access to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) and Ministry of Health (MOH) for over one year between September 2019 and September 2020,” the doctors said.

“Essentially, the GBHS-PHA rented the Sunrise Medical Centre Facility because of the tragic national circumstances, for a very low cost.

“The PHA/MOH provided 90 percent of the staffing (physician, nursing and support), and Sunrise maintained a skeleton nursing and facility staff presence to ensure all went well at same, and as a reference.

“If a similar exercise was undertaken at Doctors Hospital Blake Road, in this instance, there would be a much better value to the Bahamian people.

“The PHA and the public purse, and the DHHSW (Doctors Hospital Health System West) can then truly act as a temporary extension of the PHA during the various and several transitions outlined.”

They recommended this as an alternative to the proposed plan.

The consultants also recommended prioritizing and staggering repairs at PMH in a phased manner.

“Repairing these wards at Princess Margaret Hospital makes far more fiscal sense than paying funds from the public purse to outsource healthcare to a private entity needlessly,” they said.

“These solutions that we have advanced are practical and the best solutions for the challenge as compared to your proposal to outsource care at a tremendous cost to The Bahamian people as was demonstrated in the $50 million COVID-19 outsourcing exercise.”