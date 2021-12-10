PMH to roll out phased return to normal services

After the third wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations forced Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to put a number of services on hold, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) announced yesterday that the hospital is undergoing a phased return to normal services.

The announcement came during a weeks-long decline in the case and hospitalization numbers, offering a reprieve for the previously-overwhelmed facility.

“PMH will begin the shift to a hybrid model of care providing for more face-to-face appointments supported by virtual appointments effective December 6th and continuing into January 2022,” the PHA said in a statement.

It noted that several specialty clinics will employ a hybrid arrangement as of this week, including the medical clinic, surgical clinic, orthopedic clinic, infectious disease clinic, chest clinic, and gynecology clinic.

“Patients requiring appointments to these specialty clinics should e-mail a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments@pmh.phabahamas.org,” the statement said.

“Alternatively, they can send via WhatsApp, a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to the telephone number (242) 808-9972, or they may directly contact the PMH Registration & Scheduling Unit by telephone at (242) 808-9972 for further assistance.”

The PHA noted that dentistry and mammography services will operate by referral appointment only as of January 2022.

The statement said PMH’s pharmacy will resume normal operating hours as of January — from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for inpatient services, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for outpatient services.

“PMH Pharmacy continues to offer online refill service for chronic medications via its WhatsApp option at telephone number (242) 424-3642,” it said.

The blood bank will resume normal operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Blood bank services are closed on Sundays and holidays,” it said.

Ophthalmology services will resume regular hours of operation — Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PMH morgue services also will continue with normal hours of operation, from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The PHA said the family medicine Agape Clinic will, as of January 1, operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It also noted that phlebotomy services at Agape Clinic have resumed.

Hybrid services will continue to be offered for rehabilitative services.

Visitation privileges will also resume at PMH “in a limited capacity”.

“Limited visitors list for ICU and NICU will continue,” the PHA said.

“Paediatrics visitations will be limited to mother and father only, one visitor at a time.

“On general wards, two visitors are permitted for clients aged 65 and above — one visitor at a time with a 15-minute time limit, with one of those visitors being the legal next of kin.”

According to the statement, PMH visitors will be managed via the CCB entrance, where they will be required to check-in and obtain passes. Visiting hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“COVID-19 protocols will continue to be enforced including temperature check, face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitization,” the statement said.