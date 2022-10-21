PM’s trip to Bermuda paid for by PLP

The Western Air flight that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and other government officials traveled on earlier this week was grounded upon arrival in Bermuda due to “operational matter” with the airline, Office of the Prime Minister Director of Communications Latrae Rahming confirmed today.

Davis, along with several Cabinet ministers and former Prime Minister Perry Christie, visited Bermuda to attend a political event for the Progressive Labour Party on Wednesday.

At today’s press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Rahming said the trip was financed by the Progressive Liberal Party.

During the trip, Davis addressed the Progressive Labour Party’s annual delegates conference and met with members of Bermuda’s Cabinet along with members of his administration.