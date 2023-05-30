Grand Bahama News

PM’s wife plants national tree at Rand Nature Center

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 30, 2023
142 1 minute read
Ann Marie Davis (center) plants a tree at the Rand Nature Centre’s arboretum on Grand Bahama.

On May 22, the International Day of Biological Diversity, Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, joined the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) on Grand Bahama for its tree planting ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence at the Rand Nature Centre.

Two trees were planted in the arboretum, the national tree, the Lignum Vitae, and a breadfruit.

The ceremony was a continuation of BNT’s 50 for 50 tree planting campaign to commemorate the independence anniversary by planting 50 native trees on various islands.

BNT Director of Parks Ellsworth Weir illustrated the strength and versatility of both trees, describing them as symbols of longevity and maturity while Davis likened their resilience to the grit and resolve of the Grand Bahamian people.

Davis also commended the trees’ planting as a stepping stone to rebuilding the biodiversity lost to climate change in The Bahamas.

Trees were also planted at the Urban Renewal community centers in Pineridge, Lewis Yard, and Seahorse Village, and we hope to see many more.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 30, 2023
142 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Moving GB into the future

May 30, 2023

Ground broken for new Freeport concrete plant

May 30, 2023

Life as a WAUSM medical student on Grand Bahama

May 30, 2023

May police roundup

May 30, 2023
Back to top button