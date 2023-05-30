PM’s wife plants national tree at Rand Nature Center

On May 22, the International Day of Biological Diversity, Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, joined the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) on Grand Bahama for its tree planting ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence at the Rand Nature Centre.

Two trees were planted in the arboretum, the national tree, the Lignum Vitae, and a breadfruit.

The ceremony was a continuation of BNT’s 50 for 50 tree planting campaign to commemorate the independence anniversary by planting 50 native trees on various islands.

BNT Director of Parks Ellsworth Weir illustrated the strength and versatility of both trees, describing them as symbols of longevity and maturity while Davis likened their resilience to the grit and resolve of the Grand Bahamian people.

Davis also commended the trees’ planting as a stepping stone to rebuilding the biodiversity lost to climate change in The Bahamas.

Trees were also planted at the Urban Renewal community centers in Pineridge, Lewis Yard, and Seahorse Village, and we hope to see many more.