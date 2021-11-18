PM’s wife says nat’l discussion should be held over marital rape issue

Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, said yesterday that she believes there should be a national discussion on the issue of marital rape.

“We have split decisions on that, many feelings, different feelings on that,” said Davis when asked.

“I think a national discussion really has to be had on that.

“Most people feel, many people feel actually that marital rape does not exist. Many people experience it as well. So this is something that we really have to improve by having more advocacy for it I think.

“I think if we have cases come forward, that we [are] made more aware that marital rape is happening, then I think we will have more advocacy for it and we will take it further.”

Davis heads the Office of the Spouse.

Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday that the culture of violence against women and children in The Bahamas must end.

“I stand by the government introduction of a sex offenders registry and I join the voices calling for the criminalization of marital rape,” she tweeted yesterday.

“I’m in a position to translate my talk into action. It must end.”

Marital rape remains a controversial issue in The Bahamas.

While advocacy groups continue to call for criminalization of it, a recent study revealed that close to 40 percent of university students in The Bahamas do not believe that a married couple can rape each other.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis recently faced backlash after he told this newspaper that the issue was not a priority for his administration.

He later tweeted that he believes marital rape is wrong and a national conversation is needed on the issue.

Davis’ press secretary, Clint Watson, said yesterday that if people want the issue addressed, they should make it known.

“There has to be a greater community support that says we want to see this translate into legislation,” Watson said during a weekly press briefing at OPM.

“Coming to office, it was not one of the priority issues of the Davis administration because we’ve been dealing with a lot of other things that we said we would address first.

“But it doesn’t mean that it isn’t something that we are prepared to take on and prepared to ensure becomes law.

“But there has to be the will of the people that prevails in saying this is something we want and that’s why I suggest that all of you, if this is something that you want, then let’s put it to the people and get the people to agitate for it to happen.”

Watson said the issue is not one that the Davis administration is against.

He said that gathering signatures on a petition would “certainly help”.

Previous governments have made international promises to criminalize marital rape.

Several members of Parliament have condemned marital rape in recent days.

Among those to do so were Marco City MP Michael Pintard, who said that previous administrations have “squandered” opportunities to address marital rape, and Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, who said marital rape should be criminalized with the proper safeguards in place “to ensure that any loopholes may be caught”.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey also indicated yesterday that she believes that marital rape should be criminalized.

“A rapist, despite his or her relationship to the victim, is still a rapist,” she said.

“No means no even within a marriage.”

During an appearance before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2018, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government intended to criminalize marital rape.

However, no movement has been made on the issue despite UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic’s assertion that The Bahamas’ failure to criminalize all forms of marital rape made the country out of step with CEDAW, which it ratified in 1993.