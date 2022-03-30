Police back in public schools

The Davis administration has reintroduced the presence of police officers in government schools.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Stubbs said yesterday that 13 police officers have been deployed to nine schools in New Providence – with another three schools under consideration for deployment.

The nine schools are: the Government High School, Doris Johnson Senior High School, R.M. Bailey Senior High School. C.C. Sweeting Senior High School, C.V. Bethel Senior High School, S.C. McPherson Junior High School, T.A. Thompson Junior High School, A.F. Adderley Junior High School and C.H. Reeves Junior High School.

“The whole intention is for the officers to be at the schools to assist the administration with initiatives that will incur disruption within the schools, within the classes or with students engaging in physical altercations,” Stubbs told The Nassau Guardian.

“We will aim to identify students who may be involved in gang activities and, when need be, reach out to our supporting departments, like the National Crime Prevention Unit, to assist students with dealing with conflict resolution and other issues that may cause a student to be disruptive during the time that they are on the school campus.”

The deployment of police officers to schools followed the stabbing of a male student at A.F. Adderley Junior High School on March 23.

While speaking about the incident in Parliament that same day, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the stabbing was believed to be gang-related.

Stubbs said police officers will document daily the activities at schools in order to identify students associated with gangs.

“We have our gang unit,” he said.

“The National Crime Prevention Unit will go into those schools and we will try to reach out to those individuals. I think if we fail to reach out to them, then we fail the citizens of this country who enjoy a safe atmosphere or a relaxed atmosphere to reside.

“So, it is incumbent on us right now to go into these schools and identify individuals who may be associated or find persons who are encouraging these students to join gangs. We have to be swift in dealing with it and send a strong and clear message that it won’t be tolerated.”

Munroe said the return of police officers to schools have been welcomed by stakeholders.

“We have received some feedback from Reverend Carlos Reid who went into the schools,” he told reporters before yesterday’s weekly Cabinet briefing.

“He is a consultant at the Ministry of National Security. I have received communication from Belinda Wilson, the president of the BUT (Bahamas Union of Teachers), and we will take them on board.

“The one thing that everyone agrees to is that the police have a place in the schools. The police police The Bahamas and the schools are a part of The Bahamas.”

Munroe said the deployment of police officers is “intelligence driven”.

He said he was unsure whether the officers will wear body cameras while on duty at schools.

“The photos that I saw did not show openly armed policemen which does not mean that they’re not armed,” Munroe said.

“It simply means that they are not openly armed. Then again, for body cams, we have a limited supply of those. We met a limited supply of those. We are seeking to build those up.”

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said the circumstances on some campuses are “destabilized”.

“They require some level of stabilization to ensure that there are no incidents that negatively impact safety on the campus,” she said.

“I think there is broad base acceptance at this time. Hopefully, this will not be a norm forever and ever. But certainly, I think the facts disclose that it’s necessary at this time.”

The school-based policing program was launched under the first Christie administration.

However, the program was suspended by the Ingraham administration after the Free National Movement won the 2007 general election.

The program was resumed in 2012 when the Progressive Liberal Party was re-elected.

More than 200 police officers were deployed to schools in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco under the program, which was later halted by the Minnis administration.

Calls for the return of police officers in schools were renewed last year after a 15-year-old student at Government High School was stabbed to death on the school’s campus.

In the wake of those calls, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said the public needed to have a conversation about removing students who are “too far gone” from the school system rather than one about increasing police presence on campuses.

The minister of national security said yesterday that he did not recall the commissioner’s previous comments.

Munroe expressed “great confidence” in Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, who is spearheading the initiative, to professionally carry out the program.