Police made a $10 million cocaine bust at the Stella Marris airport on Long Island on Sunday.

The bust was part of a joint OPBAT operation with the Drug Enforcement Unit, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, the US Coast Guard and local police.

Police said officers, acting on intelligence, searched a blue and white Piper Aztec aircraft at the airport shortly before midnight and found 480 kilos of cocaine.

Two Bahamians, ages 61 and 49, were arrested in connection with the bust.