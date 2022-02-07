Police officer accused of beating wife testifies 

A policeman testified that his wife’s alleged lover placed him in a cell after a domestic dispute over her reported affair.

Prosecutors say Sergeant Omar Nottage, 51, punched and choked the woman at her father’s house in Matthew Town, Inagua, on April 14, 2021. The encounter reportedly left Mrs. Nottage with bruises on the neck and scratches on her breasts.

The dispute reportedly arose after Nottage confronted his wife about “lying” about taking early morning walks with Superintendent Walter Henderson, who was his boss.

While testifying at his causing harm trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, Nottage said he had threatened to inform his wife’s pastor of the inappropriate relationship before she rushed him and they both fell onto the floor.

On the other hand, Nottage’s wife claimed that he choked and punched her after he accused her of cheating.

She said they rolled onto the floor and she eventually ended up on top of him during the struggle. She said she put her foot on her husband and told him not to hit her again before she called police.

Coincidentally, Henderson was the officer who responded to the home.

Nottage testified that Henderson placed him in the section reserved for prisoners in the police car and took him to the police station.

Despite this, Nottage claimed that Henderson told him that he was not under arrest.

However, sometime later, Nottage said Henderson told him that then-ACP Loretta Mackey had given instructions for him to be placed in the cell.

Nottage recalled, “I asked him for what. He said to me, ‘You are not arrested. You are not locked up. Your wife did not want to make a complaint.’”

Nottage said he asked why a statement was taken from his wife. Henderson told him this was to protect the police force, so it wouldn’t seem that they were taking sides.

Nottage said he remained in the station’s lockup until he was flown to New Providence on Bahamasair on April 15.

He said he was interviewed at Complaints and Corruption. After that, Nottage said, he met with ACP Mackey and was “railroaded”.

His lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson asked, “Why do you say you were railroaded?”

He replied, “I started to explain to the ACP that I was dealing with my family matter at home and that Walter Henderson was the main center of the problem. I needed somebody to help me.”

Ferguson asked Nottage what kind of help he was seeking.

Nottage said, “I was looking for someone to intervene, knowing that his rank carries some influence, that somebody would have been able to have some kind of respect for a person’s marriage, and try to at least try to deal with this in a diplomatic way where this didn’t even have to reach the court.”

Nottage said he later learned that Mackey and Henderson were good friends.

Closing submissions are expected on February 15.