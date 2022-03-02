Police probing falsification of COVID vax cards, minister says

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday the Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“We got information through the vaccination committee that some cards are showing up in the system that are not specific to where the vaccinations were done,” Darville said.

“The press release spoke specifically about printing companies tampering with cards, changing the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on a card that may be for another country. Once we pick [up] things like that, we need to move swiftly to let the public know that it’s a violation.

“It’s against the law and all of those print shops that are a part of this procedure or doing it need to stop immediately.”

Darville was unable to indicate how many cards have been falsified.

He said the committee found “some irregularities” that are under investigation.

“I don’t think it’s a large amount,” Darville said.

“What we have to do is nip it in the bud right away because a lot of people who may be doing it may not realize it’s against the law to manipulate a card from a foreign jurisdiction and put the Commonwealth of The Bahamas’ seal on it. “

Individuals convicted of using falsified vaccination records are liable to a fine of up to $10,000, two years in prison or both, according to the Health Services (COVID-19)(General) Rules, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been ongoing in The Bahamas since March 2021.

More than 329,400 doses of vaccines have already been administered and at least 161,916 people are fully vaccinated.

There has been a significant decline in vaccination numbers in recent months as many Bahamians remain skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines.

The Bahamas continues to lag in vaccinations when compared to other countries and territories in the region.

Out of 26 countries and territories, The Bahamas ranks seventh from the bottom in terms of the number of people fully vaccinated, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

Individuals who are 12 and older are eligible to take the vaccine in The Bahamas.