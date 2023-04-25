Police provide update on probes into recent murders

The recent murders of a mother and daughter found dead at a residence on Ross Corner were domestic-related, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

Allison Thompson, 38, and her daughter Trevornika Thompson, 15, were found in a state of partial decomposition on April 14.

Fernander said the man who police charged was Allison Thompson’s boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Yinka Strachan, 42, was found in the South Beach canal with gunshot injuries about the body last Wednesday.

The police commissioner said that was also a domestic incident. Fernander said the man charged in that incident was Strachan’s boyfriend.

Strachan’s sister, Necola Ferguson, described Strachan, a dance and drama instructor, as an “amazing person” who “loved others more than she loved herself”.

Police also provided updates on several other recent murders.

Fernander said a man who was murdered last Thursday was previously seen in a viral video displaying a firearm.

“The matter where a male, Jayden Butler, he was found shot to death in a vehicle at Seabreeze Lane, based on our investigations thus far, we suspect that it’s a gang retaliation matter,” Fernander told reporters at a press conference.

“This is a very serious matter and a number of you should have seen a video that was viral on social media where a number of young men were seen modeling with their guns and they are partying with their hand guns and also high-powered rifles.

“We have identified one of the individuals to be … this same victim who was killed in this car. We believe the gun he is waving in the video is the same gun we recovered on scene in that vehicle.”

While urging the people in the video to turn their weapons in to police, Fernander added, “The faces in the video are clear, and parents should know that is their kids.”

Fernander also provided an update on the murders of two brothers, Tyrone and Shakuar Oliver, who were found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle in the parking lot of Solomon’s Super Centre on Marathon Road.

“I could say at this very time that we have four individuals in custody for this matter and a person of interest that we are looking for,” he said.

“Thus far in our investigation, we believe it was some conflict. We suspect that the two brothers were on the way home and ran into a roadblock with about three other vehicles that were blocking their path.

“Whatever they ran into, and what was going on there, we are trying to determine and there was some conflict and they were shot.”

The mother of the two men told The Nassau Guardian that both her sons were hard working and stayed out of trouble. However, the father of the men told The Tribune that he warned his younger son Shakuar, 23, about keeping company with his older brother, Tyrone, 28.

Hours after the brothers were killed, a Jamaican man was shot and killed in Stapledon Gardens.

“He came to visit a female friend and was approached by an individual who exited a small vehicle and he was shot,” Fernander said.

“He’s a Jamaican national, in and out between Jamaica and here. We are not certain of the motive of that incident at this time, but we are appealing to members of the public who may have information to please reach out to us.”