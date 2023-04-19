Police: Rape claim being taken seriously

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard K. Bonamy said yesterday police are taking seriously a rape allegation made by a woman against a sitting member of Parliament, and won’t be pressured by social media on how to conduct its investigation.

Bonamy also said police have not yet interviewed the MP in question, but intend to do so once they get to the appropriate point in their investigation.

“All matters reported to the police we take serious,” he said.

“We did receive a complaint by a female who made an allegation against a sitting MP.

“The matter, we want to do it in a professional manner and that is why I said we will do our inquiries. We do our inquiries, and the inquiries contain so [many] things; I don’t want to go into that.

“Once we have completed our inquiries, we will see where it goes. At some point in time, if accusations are made against someone, the individual will have to be spoken to, but we don’t want to rush the investigation.

“We don’t want to be pressured [in] the investigation. We want to take our time and [carry out] due diligence in the investigation, and once we’ve completed that, we will be in a better position to give any update as to where we are at with the investigation.”

Bonamy did not name the MP in question.

The woman who made the complaint against him has been speaking to other sectors of the media outlining in explicit details what she alleges happened.

Her story has been shared thousands of times online.

The widespread reporting on the matter has fueled a torrent of calls for the allegation to be treated seriously by police, and also claims that police are foot-dragging because the allegation is against a PLP MP.

Bonamy said this is simply untrue.

“It’s not that the police are trying to avoid anything,” he said.

“It’s just that we want to take our time and do this investigation properly. We don’t want to be pressured by media, how social media responds to our investigation. We will not do that. We will do our investigation and at some point get back to media and let them know where we’re at in our investigation.”

He continued, “There’s nothing unusual about the investigation. If a complaint is made, we investigate. If there is someone who can assist in the investigation, [someone who can] give us any information in our investigation, we will do just that.

“In fact, we take time. We don’t want to rush it, like I said. We want to do it in a decent and respectable manner. We’re not trying to avoid [anyone].

“I can say to you, we have been in contact with the complainant and the complainant is an adult. I’m being told that the family [is saying police have] not reached out to [the complainant]. We have been in communication with the complainant, and that’s all I will say on that.

“So, she has made a complaint, we have spoken with her on several occasions and we are investigating the matter.”

Bonamy said police will continue to conduct a professional probe.

“I say let’s be respectful to each other. We know what we are doing,” he said.

“We know who we need to see. We know what inquiries and what investigations we need to [make]. Police won’t be pressured into acting because some persons feel as though police have something to hide. There’s nothing to hide.”

Bonamy said the police force does not “police on social media”.

Asked whether police think the widespread reporting and public commentary on the matter could end up prejudicing it, Bonamy merely repeated that the police remain focused on their investigation.

He did not say when police intend to speak with the accused MP, stating again that police will take their time to ensure they conduct a thorough probe into the claims made by the woman.

Asked yesterday about the matter, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said, “I am certain that police will investigate aggressively and we believe in the rule of law and we are confident that due process will prevail and the police will do their jobs.”