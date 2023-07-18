Police report another armed robbery and sex assault

Police yesterday reported another armed robbery and sexual assault on New Providence.

Police said that around 9:54 a.m. while on the outside of a friend’s residence in the area of Cowpen Road, a female was approached by an unknown male who robbed her at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash and sexually assaulted her.

The female’s age was not given.

The suspect then entered the home and robbed a male resident of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cell phone, police added.

The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Police said “aggressive investigation” was continuing into this matter.

Sex crimes have remained a major concern, particularly on New Providence, throughout this year.

Last Thursday, the Bahamas Crisis Centre appealed to policymakers to “do what needs to be done to ensure the accountability of sex offenders”.

The call came after recent sex crimes were reported, including two separate cases of sexual assault of elderly women.

Last month, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe reported that while overall crime was down 30 percent in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, rape reports were up.

On New Providence, such reports were up by 64 percent. Rape reports fell on Grand Bahama by 56 percent. Such reports fell in the rest of the Family Islands by 33 percent. But the increase on New Providence drove an overall increase in rape.

Police reported last week that they arrested a 50-year-old man believed to be responsible for burglarizing a Centreville home and sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

Last month, a 19-year-old Warren Street resident, who was on bail accused of sexual assault, was arrested in connection with two recent sexual assaults, including an attack on an 83-year-old woman.

Police yesterday appealed to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to the latest incident or any other matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3, 911 or 919.